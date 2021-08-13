Leaked Audio Reveals Mayorkas Admitting 'We're Going to Lose' Border Crisis: Report

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas met with Border Patrol agents in Texas, reportedly stating “we’re going to lose” the border crisis in an audio recording leaked on Friday.

“A couple of days ago I was down in Mexico, and I said look, you know, if, if our borders are the first line of defense, we’re going to lose and this is unsustainable,” Mayorkas said, according to audio reportedly obtained by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin.

Biden DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the border crisis in leaked audio: “This is unsustainable. These numbers cannot continue.” pic.twitter.com/60sQDuApWl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 13, 2021

“We can’t continue like this, our people in the field can’t continue and our system isn’t built for it,” he added.

“In July there were over 212,000 illegal immigrants who came into the country (and that’s not counting the ‘got-aways’ / only God knows how many we missed),” South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted.

“The men and women of the Border Patrol are heroes who are being asked to do the impossible.”

In July there were over 212,000 illegal immigrants who came into the country (and that’s not counting the “got-aways” / only God knows how many we missed). The men and women of the Border Patrol are heroes who are being asked to do the impossible. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 12, 2021

The leaked audio comes as it was reported authorities made 212,672 apprehensions at the southern border in July. The number marks a 13 percent increase over June and a 21-year high for a single-month total, according to U.S. News & World Report.

“The U.S. also saw a 24 percent uptick in the number of unaccompanied children at the southwest border as well as a nearly 50 percent jump in the number of families,” The Hill reported on Thursday.

The surge of illegal immigrants has led Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs to pursue the impeachment of Mayorkas.

I’ll be live on @FaulknerFocus with @HARRISFAULKNER to discuss my call to impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas. Tune in at 11:45amET/8:45amMST. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) August 13, 2021

Biggs filed the articles of impeachment on Tuesday, tweeting, “I just filed articles of impeachment against Secretary Mayorkas.

“His impeachment is well overdue and critical for the security of our nation.”

I just filed articles of impeachment against Secretary Mayorkas. His impeachment is well overdue and critical for the security of our nation. Read full resolution below: https://t.co/GaAz5n2ujx — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) August 10, 2021

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton agreed with Biggs, tweeting on Thursday, “Time for Secretary Mayorkas to go.

Time for Secretary Mayorkas to go. https://t.co/ZuJKs8sSb7 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 12, 2021

Even so, the impeachment is unlikely to move forward in the Democrat-controlled House.

