Leaked Disney Footage: Hidden Sex Message Found in New Kids Cartoon - Can You Spot It?

Move over, Mickey Mouse. Make way for Disney’s newest cartoon character, Baymax, a transmasculine inflatable robot.

After watching the leaked footage from the new Disney+ children’s series “Baymax,” one has to wonder what part of “maximizing shareholder value” the Walt Disney Co.’s board of directors is missing.

The price of Disney stock has fallen by 50 percent in the past year, in large part due to management’s embrace of woke ideology.

The video from the “Big Hero 6” spinoff show was obtained and shared on social media by Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

In the clip, Baymax is inside a supermarket trying to decide which pads to buy for his classmate who has just gotten her first period.

Baymax approaches a female shopper and asks her which product she would recommend. Taken aback at first, she hands the robot the box she was about to toss into her carriage. They are quickly joined by other shoppers, who all offer advice to the robot.

The “hidden” message in this bizarre video is a transgender person — not-so-subtly wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the trans flag — who presents a box of pads to Baymax, explaining, “I always get the ones with wings.”

Rufo — who earlier this year shared leaked clips of Disney executives boasting about their “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” and their push to create “canonical trans characters” — notes the Baymax clip is “all part of Disney’s plan to re-engineer the discourse around kids and sexuality.”

Disney is pushing the trans agenda onto children as young as two through animation. This leaked footage is full of trans propaganda. Is anyone else confused besides the first woman in this clip?

Why is the company trying to teach America’s children that boys menstruate and if you’re unhappy with your gender, you can change it?

It no longer even tries to disguise its agenda.

In an article about the new series, the left-wing Daily Beast tells readers, “Conservative idiots are losing their minds over a scene in ‘Baymax’ that includes a transmasculine character shopping in the tampon aisle. The rest of the internet is celebrating.”

The author considers this “a rare and refreshing effort to promote inclusivity in children’s television.”

I see it as stupid and unnecessary.

It continues: “If this wasn’t enough to make you fall in love with the pillowish robot, in another episode, Baymax convinces two young gentlemen to go on a date with one another by analyzing their attraction towards each other. ‘Your pulse and heartbeat have quickened,’ Baymax says, after one asks the other out to dinner. ‘Your pituitary gland is secreting hormones,’ he continues, before he’s cut off by a thoroughly embarrassed man.”

Have these people lost their minds?

Here’s how one Twitter user responded to Rufo’s post: “Saying that periods are about sexuality is what sexualizes children. It’s a bodily function, and we should talk about it more and be embarrassed by it less.”

How enlightened she is.

My response to her is why is it OK to lie to our kids? Imagine these confused children 20 years down the road insisting to their Chinese counterparts that not only do men menstruate, but they can get pregnant too.

Disney’s walk on the woke side has already cost the company a fortune. The entertainment giant appears to have forgotten that its customer base consists of people of all political stripes.

It appears dead set on pandering to its far-left clientele at the expense of what is likely a much larger and more profitable group of parents who think the company has jumped the shark.

