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Senate Majority Leader John Thune walks from the Senate Chambers in the U.S. Capitol Building on July 23, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune walks from the Senate Chambers in the U.S. Capitol Building on July 23, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Tierney L. Cross / Getty Images)

Leaked Document Reveals How Senate Republicans Plan to Walk Tightrope on SAVE America Act

 By Bryan Chai  July 27, 2026 at 6:09pm
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If there was ever a chance for a genuine attempt to break up the American political duopoly, the iron’s never been hotter.

Democrats are embroiled in something of an identity crisis, with half the party embracing far-left socialist ideals.

Republicans, it turns out, aren’t faring much better, if an explosive leaked document is anything to go by.

Obtained by the Daily Caller, a document from Senate Republican leaders is highlighting that Republicans are torn on the SAVE Act — a mechanism to ensure future election integrity — something that President Donald Trump and his most supportive base are absolutely fervent for.

The SAVE Act has been divisive within Republican circles. While everyone acknowledges how crucial election integrity is, some lawmakers think that it’s so unfeasible that it’d be a waste of time and resources.

It goes without saying that election integrity is a universally important concept, but it appears certain Republican lawmakers are placing different levels of importance on it — and the cheat sheet obtained by the Daily Caller all but confirms this.

The document actually provides a number of talking points for members of the Senate to parrot.

Will the SAVE America Act ever pass?

One example question that lawmakers should expect to hear is spelled out in the document: “President Trump is calling for Leader Thune to keep the Senate in session in August to pass the SAVE America Act. Do you agree?”

And the sheet provides a long response that effectively says little.

“I want to pass the SAVE America Act just as much as the President, but we don’t have the votes to pass the SAVE America Act or eliminate the filibuster,” the stock response reads. “If staying in session will somehow change that outcome, then I’m all for it.”

The contents of these talking points were separately confirmed by Politico’s Jordain Carney:

Related:
Trump Calls on John Thune to Hold Senators in D.C. Until They Terminate the Filibuster

“Media will try to divide Republicans by asking your boss to pick a ‘side’ in any given question,” Carney recites. “It’s crucial to reject these false choices. Reject the false choice between the President and Senate leaders: express support for both.”

Talking points for the ongoing Iran war were also provided, per Carney.

“On Iran, directly connect the President’s negotiations and strikes to keeping the Strait open and keeping prices low,” Carney quoted.

The initial, internal response to this guidance appears to be underwhelming.

Speaking to an unnamed Republican staffer, the Daily Caller reported that the vibes around this messaging are not great.

“The message seems to be that Republicans support the SAVE America Act but are willing to change absolutely nothing, sacrifice no vacations, and threaten no committee seats to move it forward,” the staffer said.

They added, “A strategy that relies on Democrats suddenly doing the right thing is not a strategy.”

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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