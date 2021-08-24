Path 27
News

Leaked Document Shows Tiny Fraction of Evacuees from Afghanistan Are Americans: Report

 By Dillon Burroughs  August 24, 2021 at 8:49am
Path 27

A leaked State Department cable revealed less than 7 percent of Monday’s Afghanistan evacuees were Americans, as the Biden administration continues to airlift thousands of refugees while U.S. citizens remain trapped in the nation controlled by the Taliban, according to a new report.

“NEW: Leaked State cable with evacuation numbers (as of Aug 23 at 1500 ET): Total manifested since midnight Kabul AUG 23: 483 AMCITS, 6,425 Afghans natls, 8 3rd country/unknown. Total = 6,916,” Politico reporter Alex Ward tweeted on Tuesday.

“Total manifested since op began: 4,407 AMCITS, 21,533 Afghans, 642 TCNs. Total = 26,582,” he added.

Trending:
Biden Smirks, WH Cuts Feed When Biden Is Asked What He'll Do if Americans Are Stuck After Deadline

Ward also tweeted plans for flights over the next 48 hours.

Another post added that 13,000 Afghan refugees are expected to be housed at Fort Bliss, a military base near America’s southern border in El Paso, Texas.

The startling information reveals only 7 percent of the previous day’s evacuees were Americans. In addition, Politico reported there were 4,293 American citizens of the total 25,091 evacuees from Afghanistan, revealing just 17 percent of all evacuees in the operation so far have been American citizens.

Though a CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday revealed 81 percent of Americans asked believe the U.S. should help its allies in Afghanistan, the numbers show a wide disparity between the number of Afghan refugees and American citizens airlifted by the military.

Some Americans are also concerned over the number of Afghan refugees that will be living on U.S. military bases. Reports on Monday revealed Afghan refugees will be housed at multiple U.S. military bases, including Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

Related:
Pelosi Rages After Two Congressmen, Both Veterans, Go See Afghanistan Debacle Without Her Permission

“Pentagon: Afghan refugees will be housed at McGuire AFB in New Jersey, in addition to Fort McCoy in Wis., Fort Bliss in Texas and Fort Lee, Va.,” Lucas Tomlinson, the Pentagon correspondent for Fox News, tweeted.

“US military installations at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Fort Lee, Virginia, Joint Base McGuire-Dix, Lakehurst, New Jersey, and Fort Bliss, Texas are taking Afghans as they come into the US for further processing,” CNN reported.

“[F]ive flights with approximately 1,300 passengers landed at Dulles International Airport near Washington, DC, in the past day,” according to deputy director of the Joint Regional Operations Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor.

“As the crisis in Kabul unfolds and other nations have grown wary of housing large numbers of Afghan evacuees, the U.S. has begun taking a harder look at its own facilities in the U.S. and overseas,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

“Dulles International Airport, outside of Washington, D.C., is expected to become the central processing site for a surge of Afghan evacuees, officials said.”

“Pentagon officials are preparing at least one more U.S. base, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, to begin to receive Afghan refugees,” WSJ added.

“A tent city is being erected at the New Jersey base and medical supplies, food, water, restrooms, lighting and other equipment are being installed there now, officials said,” the outlet reported. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is located south of Trenton, New Jersey.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Path 27
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
As Biden Dithers, Mexico Takes In Afghans Fleeing the Taliban
McCarthy Scorches Big Government Spending, Says There's 'No Such Thing' as a Moderate Democrat Anymore
Rubio Says Biden Should Threaten Taliban with Death If They 'Get in the Way' of Evacuating Americans
Trump Calls Biden 'Surrenderer-In-Chief' Who 'Lied to America'
White House Announces Final Decision on Extending Afghanistan Deadline After Taliban Threat
See more...

Conversation