Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took a page from Jack Nicholson’s deranged character from the horror film “The Shining” by repetitively writing the same sentences in an unhinged email that spotlights what a tyrant she is behind the scenes.

The disturbing email was obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request by Chicago Tribune reporter Gregory Pratt, who shared it on Twitter.

In the chilling six-paragraph Jan. 28 email, a furious Lightfoot berated her staff about needing unstructured time to herself during the workday — which she called “office time.”

She pouted that “since my prior requests are routinely ignored, I am resorting to this.”

Then, like a 2-year-old throwing a tantrum, the Democrat wrote the same sentence 16 times in a row.

“I need office time every day! I need office time every day! I need office time every day! I need office time every day! I need office time every day! I need office time every day! I need office time every day! I need office time every day! I need office time every day! I need office time every day! I need office time every day! I need office time every day! I need office time every day! I need office time every day! I need office time every day! I need office time every day!” Lightfoot said.

Just got this email via FOIA — more insight about City Hall staffing/turnover/culture under Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Read our May story also https://t.co/pCGx8WsSOy https://t.co/4k0vKVuykv pic.twitter.com/kBMBMhFBse — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) June 12, 2021

In the third paragraph, the mayor cried 10 times in a row: “Not just once a week or some days, everyday! Not just once a week or some days, everyday! Not just once a week or some days, everyday! Not just once a week or some days, everyday! Not just once a week or some days, everyday! Not just once a week or some days, everyday! Not just once a week or some days, everyday! Not just once a week or some days, everyday! Not just once a week or some days, everyday! Not just once a week or some days, everyday!”

In the fourth paragraph, she howled seven consecutive times: “Breaks or transition times between meetings are not office time. Breaks or transition times between meetings are not office time. Breaks or transition times between meetings are not office time. Breaks or transition times between meetings are not office time. Breaks or transition times between meetings are not office time. Breaks or transition times between meetings are not office time. Breaks or transition times between meetings are not office time.”

In the fifth paragraph, the race-baiting Lightfoot ranted five times in a row: “If this doesn’t change immediately, I will just start unilaterally cancelling things every day. If this doesn’t change immediately, I will just start unilaterally cancelling things every day. If this doesn’t change immediately, I will just start unilaterally cancelling things every day. If this doesn’t change immediately, I will just start unilaterally cancelling things every day. If this doesn’t change immediately, I will just start unilaterally cancelling things every day.”







And in the sixth and final paragraph of her crazed meltdown, the mayor wrote 13 times in a row: “Have I made myself clear, finally?! Have I made myself clear, finally?! Have I made myself clear, finally?! Have I made myself clear, finally?! Have I made myself clear, finally?! Have I made myself clear, finally?! Have I made myself clear, finally?! Have I made myself clear, finally?! Have I made myself clear, finally?! Have I made myself clear, finally?! Have I made myself clear, finally?! Have I made myself clear, finally?! Have I made myself clear, finally?!”

At a news conference Monday, the Democrat justified her rudeness by claiming the email was written “after a lot of conversation and borne of frustration,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

In other words, Lightfoot suggested that her underlings deserved her verbal abuse. She added that she and her staff had resolved the issue that led to her toxic outburst.

“We got beyond that and solved the challenges that were at the heart of that email which was written five-plus months ago so I think we’re in a better place,” she said.

During the past few months, at least a dozen of the mayor’s employees have resigned or said they plan to quit amid mounting speculation that she’s difficult to work with.

Democratic Chicago Alderman Walter Burnett Jr. — who has been in office for 26 years — said this level of mayoral staff turnover is unprecedented.

“It is somewhat unusual. I haven’t seen it like this,” he told the Tribune.

It’s puzzling that Lightfoot needs more time to herself during the workday since it doesn’t appear she has done much to help her city, which has devolved into a crime-infested cesspool where weekly murder sprees are an accepted part of life.

Obama & Hillary Home Democrat Chicago shootings: at least 55 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence across city – ABC7 Chicago https://t.co/kSw1jsrJFZ — Joe McKinley (@bartmckinley) June 7, 2021

But then again, condoning — and even tacitly encouraging — crime rampages is a hallmark of today’s Democratic Party.

