SECTIONS
Media Watch US News
Print

Leaked Emails Reveal NPR Refused To Allow Ad That Called Kermit Gosnell an ‘Abortionist’

Kermitt Gosnell in a 2010 interview with a Philadelphia TV stationWTXF screen shotAbortion doctor Kermit Gosnell is currently serving a life sentence in prison for three counts of first-degree murder. (WTXF screen shot)

By Chris Agee
at 8:00am
Print

Producer John Sullivan contacted National Public Radio recently about purchasing a sponsorship on on the program “Fresh Air” as a way to promote his upcoming film.

Set to premiere in theaters next month, the film — “Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer” — explores the case of abortion doctor Kermit Gosnell.

Following a trial that included graphic depictions of botched abortions and the murder of multiple babies born alive, Gosnell was sentenced to life behind bars in 2013.

As The Daily Beast reported, NPR informed Sullivan in an email that in describing his film, he could not refer to the film’s central figure as an “abortionist.”

The term was in the initial script Sullivan presented last month.

TRENDING: Democrat Candidate Refuses To Reveal Source of Million-Dollar Donations

“Support for this NPR program comes from the film ‘Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer,'” the proposed copy read. “The film is the true story of abortionist Kermit Gosnell. A story the mainstream media tried to cover up because it reveals the truth about abortion.”

NPR sent that draft back for a rewrite, telling Sullivan that, among other things, that the “word ‘abortionist’ will also need to be changed to the neutral word ‘doctor.'”

Sullivan attempted to use “abortion doctor” to describe Gosnell in a revised draft and received a similar rejection email.

The only acceptable term for broadcast, NPR said, was “Philadelphia doctor Kermit Gosnell.”

Will you be watching this film?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

In explaining its decision, the public broadcaster said that sponsorship credits “are required to be value neutral to comply with FCC requirements and to avoid suggesting bias in NPR’s journalism.”

Despite that position, The Daily Beast cited multiple examples of NPR’s own reporters using the term “abortion doctor” to accurately describe a profession.

One of the film’s producers noted that the distinction is especially important in informing audiences about its subject.

“Our movie isn’t about a podiatrist or a cardiologist or a proctologist,” Phelim McAleer said. “It’s specifically about a doctor who performs abortions.”

NPR sent an email with approved language for the sponsorship script.

RELATED: NPR Interviewer Jokes About Sexual Harassment with Democrat Accused of Sexual Harassment

“Hat Tip Distribution, with the film ‘Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer,’ based on the true story of Philadelphia doctor Kermit Gosnell. Out Friday.”

The film is set to hit theaters on Oct. 12. Considering the trouble producers have had in promoting the film, McAleer said that lawmakers might be interested in taking a closer look at NPR.

“If they’re so well-funded that they’re turning away advertisers like us, maybe they don’t need government subsidies any more.”

Another of the film’s producer, Ann McElhinney, said that NPR’s public funding means that its leaders “have a duty to push aside their own prejudices and opinions and apply fair and consistent standards and allow paid advertising even if the ads are promoting something they would rather remain hidden from their listeners.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Brett KavanaughAlex Wong / Getty Images

‘Witness’ Named by Kavanaugh Accuser Sends Statement to Judicial Committee Contradicting the Story

Jack Davis

Brett KavanaughWin McNamee / Getty Images

Kavanaugh Accuser’s Lawyer Contradicts the Original Story in CNN Interview

Jack Davis

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh gestures during his confirmation hearing on Sept. 6.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Kavanaugh Releases Statement After Accuser Identifies Herself. He Isn’t Backing Down.

Nick Givas

Andrew Napolitano on "Fox & Friends" set.Fox News / screen shot

Judge Nap Chimes In on Kavanaugh Accusations

Jack Davis

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is pictured during his speech accepting President Donald Trump's nomination on July 9, 2018. C-SPAN screen shot

Erickson: No, the GOP Should Not Treat Kavanaugh Accusation as Credible

Jack Davis

A polygraph machine in operation.Shutterstock

Ex-FBI Agent Sounds Alarm on Kavanaugh Accuser’s Polygraph Test

Brandon Weichert

Donald Trump grins at his audience.Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

Woodward Book Proves 1 Thing Liberals Fear: Trump Isn’t Breaking, the Deep State Is

Chris Agee

An employee of the State Department is caught on an undercover video from Project Veritas admitting he actively tries to stymie the efforts of the Trump administration.Project Veritas / YouTube screen shot

‘Deep State’ Operative Revealed: Federal Employee Admits His Goal Is To ‘F*** S*** Up’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.