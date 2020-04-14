SECTIONS
Leaked Emails Show Fauci Was Called Hillary's 'Doctor Admirer,' Wanted Hillary To Know 'We All Love Her'

By Johnathan Jones
Published April 14, 2020 at 3:18pm
Dr. Anthony Fauci has emerged as a key figure as President Donald Trump wages a two-pronged attack against both the coronavirus and the disinformation campaign about it led by Democrats and the establishment media.

A favorite among Democrats, Fauci — one of the nation’s top infectious disease experts — has become a lighting rod of controversy as reporters have attempted to bait him into contradicting the president, and vice versa.

Emails obtained by hackers and released by Wikileaks years ago are still guiding part of the national conversation in 2020, and they demonstrate Fauci had a great admiration for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

In an email sent to Clinton aide Cheryl Mills on Jan. 23, 2013 — the date Clinton testified before Congress about her knowledge of the 2012 Benghazi consulate attack — Fauci showed his support for the embattled Democrat, who was also facing questions about her health at the time.

“Anyone who had any doubts about the Secretary’s stamina and capability following her illness had those doubts washed away by today’s performance before the Senate and the House,” Fauci wrote to Mills.

“She faced extremely difficult circumstances at the Hearings and still she hit it right out of the park. Please tell her that we all love her and are very proud to know her,” Fauci added.

In forwarding the email to Clinton, Mills wrote that the message was “From your doctor admirer.”

It is not known if Fauci, who is 79 and has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, received a response from Mills or Clinton.

But the years-old email certainly does little to quiet the politicization of the COVID-19 outbreak, or to dispel a notion by some that Fauci is operating with a different modus operandi than Trump and other leaders on the coronavirus task force.

Do you think Dr. Fauci should be calling shots on Trump's coronavirus task force?

In fact, the doting email raises more questions about the doctor’s motives in helping the president guide the country through its unprecedented crisis — even if they are only questions.

While there is certainly nothing wrong with Fauci being friends with or admiring a public official, it could be problematic from an optics standpoint, given his influence.

This revelation raises an important question that needs to be asked: Should the doctor be so close to the decision-making in such a politically charged atmosphere?

While Fauci has been verbally complimentary of Trump, questions of his allegiance are valid, given his previously expressed opinions on Clinton.

To date, the doctor has also been often wrong with regard to his predictions about the COVID-19 outbreak and has helped to push flawed models about cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Furthermore, Fauci has appeared hesitant to support the use of anti-malaria drugs such as hydroxychloroquine to treat the illness, and has been skeptical of reopening the country’s economy, even as millions of Americans lose their jobs.

It is impossible to know if Fauci is operating as a scientist or with political motives. The Western Journal reached out to the White House for comment on the matter but did not hear back in time for publication.

But the very fact that these questions have to be asked is enough to call into question Fauci’s spot on Trump’s coronavirus task force.

Indeed, many people are asking those questions:

At least one thing seems evident: Fauci’s presence on stage and television could be turning into a political distraction.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
