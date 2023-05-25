Leaked Target Memo Reveals Retail Giant Has Learned Nothing from $9B LGBT Protest Losses - Report

It has all of the earmarks of an abusive relationship, but Target keeps coming back for more.

The retail giant recently took a financial beating when it lost more than $9 billion in market value in the span of a week after commemorating LGBT “pride” by selling “tuck friendly” and “binding clothing” made for children.

Combined with the choice to sell items made by a Satanic artist, the company has faced severe backlash for being in bed with the worst and most radical woke leftist causes.

Instead of learning how to quit the progressives squeezing the life out of the company, Target appears to be leaning into its love affair with ideologies that will be its undoing.

In a memo purportedly leaked from the company Thursday, Target thanked employees for weathering the storm caused by its perverted product lines before commemorating the three-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd.

The company offered its employees counseling services to deal with the trauma of the criminal’s untimely death. (Of course, the memo didn’t mention the actual damage caused by ensuing riots and looting that forced Target to temporarily close at least 100 stores.)

This unconfirmed but plausible message came from State Freedom Caucus Network’s Greg Price via Twitter.

“BREAKING: I have obtained the internal email that @Target sent to their employees following the Pride month disaster that has caused them to lose $9B in one week, where is goes from standing with the ‘LGBTQIA+ community’ to the anniversary of George Floyd lmfao,” Price captioned the tweet containing a screenshot of the missive.

BREAKING: I have obtained the internal email that @Target sent to their employees following the Pride month disaster that has caused them to lose $9B in one week, where is goes from standing with the “LGBTQIA+ community” to the anniversary of George Floyd lmfao. pic.twitter.com/GQVgrdmHDv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 25, 2023

“Today brings more reflection, pain and the need for continued care as our team, hometown and world remember the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd,” Price’s screenshot said.

“As you make space to take care of yourself and each other, know that you can always tap into these tools,” it said with links to employee support services and a nod to “Mental Health Awareness Month.”

If this is authentic, it wouldn’t be the first time that Target sided with those who cheered as rioters plundered their store.

On the first anniversary of Floyd’s death, Target’s CEO Brian Cornell recalled his feelings watching the fateful moment unfold, noting Floyd’s death happened in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the company’s headquarters are located.

“That could have been one of my Target team members,” he said, according to NBC News. It’s unclear how many Target employees have committed assault, armed robbery, or resisted arrest such that they would meet the same fate as Floyd, however.

Cornell went on to champion the verdict against Derek Chauvin, the officer involved in Floyd’s death, even as questions persist about whether he got a fair shake at trial.

“For so many of us, we saw that verdict as a sign of progress, a sign of accountability, but also a recognition that the work is just starting,” Cornell said.

In the aftermath of Floyd’s death, consumers tolerated companies that pandered to the drummed-up crusade against racial inequality because it was such an emotionally-charged time.

However, three years removed from it — and wise to the way it was used as a massive grift — people are sick and tired of Floyd’s death being used for divisive and manipulative ends.

Even Black Lives Matter, which raked in millions using the corpse of George Floyd, is facing its own financial collapse as the scales fall from the eyes of the public.

The same has happened with the so-called gay rights movement in recent years. The early pleas for rights on par with heterosexual couples have given way to demands that we embrace every sick and perverse fetish or inclination — even when it involves young children.

In the past, companies like Target have risked very little in their support of these movements because most people were tolerant, even if begrudgingly, of what appeared to be well-intentioned movements.

However, even as Target is facing the wrath of fed-up conservatives now, the big box retailer would rather cling to its woke agenda and risk heading into a tailspin akin to Bud Light than give up on the left.

It seems that Target has turned “Go woke, go broke” from a sage warning into the company’s mantra even as its value plummets because it is inextricably entwined with the left’s agenda.

Target’s unwavering loyalty to the woke left, even as that relationship inflicts reputational and financial harm, has all of the earmarks of an abusive relationship.

Perhaps Cornell should consider utilizing one of those employee wellness links to get help getting out of it before it’s too late.

