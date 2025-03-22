Leakers Get Worst News Imaginable: Pentagon Launches Investigation, Plans to Use Polygraph Tests

The hunt is on for Pentagon leakers who shipped the media doses of Fake News.

Citing sources it did not name, The New York Times reported Thursday that Elon Musk was scheduled to receive a Friday briefing on America’s plans for a conflict with China, stressing the unprecedented nature of allowing a civilian who did business with China access to top-secret plans.

The report enthralled CNN so much that it jumped on the bandwagon, only to find that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth blew a hole in the reports by saying Musk was in fact going to visit the Pentagon, but no briefing on war plans was part of the visit.

Taking to Truth Social, President Donald Trump called the report an “absolutely ridiculous and false story, which is probably libelous.”

That is exactly right. The New York Times writes carefully crafted political propaganda with one goal: destroy Republicans, especially President @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/EUTw2Xb0Fj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2025

“The Fake News is the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE…And Elon is NOT BEING BRIEFED ON ANYTHING CHINA BY THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR!!!” Trump wrote.

Hegseth’s chief of staff, Joe Kasper, called for an investigation, which will include the use of polygraphs, into “unauthorized disclosures” of national security information, according to Bloomberg.

Kasper wants the leakers to “be referred to the appropriate criminal law enforcement entity for criminal prosecution,”

The investigation into leaks “will commence immediately and culminate in a report to the Secretary of Defense,” Kasper wrote in a Friday memo.

“The report will include a complete record of unauthorized disclosures within the Department of Defense and recommendations to improve such efforts,” he wrote.

The memo came after Musk demanded action in a post on X.

The New York Times is pure propaganda. Also, I look forward to the prosecutions of those at the Pentagon who are leaking maliciously false information to NYT. They will be found. pic.twitter.com/xANvLMOH5j — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2025

“The New York Times is pure propaganda. Also, I look forward to the prosecutions of those at the Pentagon who are leaking maliciously false information to NYT. They will be found,” Musk posted.

The Pentagon is not the only department trying to plug leaks, according to CBS.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said that she used lie detectors to learn who was leaking sensitive information to the media.

Her investigation “identified two leakers of information here at the Department of Homeland Security who have been telling individuals about our operations and putting law enforcement lives in jeopardy. We plan to prosecute these two individuals and hold them accountable for what they’ve done,” she said.

On Friday, the Justice Department said it was investigating leaks concerning the Venezuela-based Tren de Aragua gang.

