We Could All Learn from James Woods' Response to the Death of Rob Reiner

In His infinite wisdom, God uses tragedies to show us the direction our hearts should always take.

Left to follow our own impulses, human hearts easily succumb to anger, resentment, and every other malignancy that plagues us. Hence, in our dealings with others, we must always nudge our hearts toward love, charity, humility, and, when possible, friendship.

Late Sunday on the social media platform X, actor James Woods reminded us of these divine truths with a heartfelt expression of grief over the apparent murders of 78-year-old Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and his 68-year-old wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

Sources have reported that the couple’s son, Nick, allegedly used a knife to commit the murders.

“Rob and I remained good friends ever since we made GHOSTS OF MISSISSIPPI. The studio didn’t think I was old enough to do the part, but Rob fought for me,” Woods wrote, recalling the origins of a personal friendship.

Then, the conservative actor noted that politics never separated him from his liberal friend, Reiner.

“Political differences never stood in the way of our love and respect for each other,” Woods added. “I am devastated by this terrible event.”

In the 1996 film “Ghosts of Mississippi,” Woods worked with ultra-liberal actors Alec Baldwin and Whoopi Goldberg to help Reiner, the film’s director, tell the story of civil-rights activist Medgar Evers’ 1963 murder and the post-assassination fight for justice.

Speaking of which, the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk remains fresh in our minds. So, too, do the demonic celebrations we witnessed from leftists online.

It is, of course, easy to say that we should not cheer the murder of political opponents, that refraining from doing so constitutes the simplest test of our humanity, and that thousands of leftists failed to clear even that low bar.

Moreover, we might go further and point out that those who lied about Kirk after his death fared no better. That list includes former President Barack Obama and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among many others. Those liars revealed the same malignancies in their hearts that the hate-filled online leftists showed.

So the challenge for conservatives is not simply to refrain from cheering Reiner’s death or lying about him; the challenge, as several X users noted, is to persevere in valuing friendships with those who disagree with us.

James, I really appreciate how you firmly state your personal beliefs, but how you also are quick to point out that you maintain friendships with those who think completely different than you. That’s how it is in the real world, and that’s how it should be! — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) December 15, 2025

Good people recognise the depth in each other behind the politics. It makes for a beautiful relationship, and it helps both people grow their understanding & humanity – and focus on what’s important. Very healing 💔

I’m sorry for your loss – he was a giant 🙏 — Ross Dyer (@RossDyerTV) December 15, 2025

Finally, we must acknowledge the primary obstacle to those friendships. In short, too many people have abandoned charity and humility in favor of performative outrage.

“You’re a [President Donald] Trump supporter!” they might say. “I can’t be friends with you!”

Admittedly, Trump supporters have many reasons to feel sensitive about this. After all, we never asked leading Democrats to denounce us as “deplorables” or “garbage.” Nor did we ask the media to make us the subjects of endless hoaxes (Covington, Smollett) or to slander us as “racists,” “fascists,” and “Nazis.” We also never asked to be banned from social media or ostracized because we refused an experimental medical treatment.

Indeed, our list of grievances would run long if we allowed our hearts to harden. If we succumb to the temptation of performative outrage, they will harden.

Thus, we require regular reminders that God’s plan for us includes love, charity, humility, and friendship. Today, in the wake of Reiner’s tragic death, we may thank Woods for the reminder.

