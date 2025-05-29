Share
Commentary

Learning the Hard Way: Woke Activists Painfully Pacified After Trying to Get Illegals Freed from ICE Custody

 By Joe Saunders  May 29, 2025 at 7:02am
Share

An anti-ICE protest in New York City on Wednesday turned into a painful lesson about the dangers of attempted jail breaks — especially federal jail breaks.

According to CBS News, almost two dozen protesters were arrested  after clashing with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents outside an immigration court in lower Manhattan.

The mob tried to storm the building, pushing barricades back against the badly outnumbered agents — but a few doses of pepper spray settled things down, painful as it might have been for the protesters.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo, who has spent years documenting lawlessness of the extreme left (and paid the price for it) — posted video of the clash on the social media platform X:

WARNING: The follow video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

In some ways, the video is painful to watch — particularly about the 1-minute mark, where one woman uses a water bottle to rinse the pepper spray from the eyes of another woman.

Should every person involved in this attack face federal prison time?

But in other ways, it’s enraging, because what it amounts to isn’t the kind of peaceful protest protected by the First Amendment. It’s an attempted jail break — the forcible freeing of prisoners held in custody of law enforcement.

The fact protesters claimed that one of the women involved might be pregnant — no one sensible would take the word of a leftist at face value — is even worse.

A woman expecting a child should have enough sense to avoid avoidable situations that might be dangerous, and attending a protest is eminently avoidable.

If she chooses to attend and engage in a near-riot on the streets of New York City, the responsibility for the consequences is hers — not the law enforcement officers she attacks.

Ngo’s video drew hundreds of comments, virtually all of them supporting the agents’ actions:

Related:
Trump's Post Takes Off After SCOTUS Victory: 'Let the Deportations Begin'

An incident like this is never going to be played sympathetically for the ICE agents by the establishment media, that hideously biased force in American culture and politics. But the reality is, they showed admirable restraint under the circumstances.

It’s restraint the protesters — including the allegedly pregnant woman — should be grateful for. No matter how painful it looked.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




At 95, Clint Eastwood Is Giving Hollywood One Painful Kick in the Pants
Two Teenagers Found Shot Dead in Arizona National Forest
Stephen Miller Doesn't Hold Back When CNN Anchor Uses Term 'Undocumented Migrant'
Watch: Trump's DHS Releases Harrowing Video About Marine Vet Brutally Murdered by Cartels
Learning the Hard Way: Woke Activists Painfully Pacified After Trying to Get Illegals Freed from ICE Custody
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation