At Least 13 People Shot at Oklahoma Lake, Suspect Is Still on the Loose

More than a dozen people were shot Sunday night when a party at an Oklahoma campground ended in violence.

Police said 13 people were taken by ambulances to hospitals across the Oklahoma City metro region, according to KOCO-TV.

The number of victims could increase, police said, because some victims were taken to hospitals by other vehicles.

The shooting took place shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, Edmond police posted on Facebook.

“Edmond Police, along with Oklahoma City Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, responded to the scene and located numerous victims,” the post said.

The Edmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after 9:00 p.m. at a party at Arcadia Lake. Edmond Police, along with Oklahoma City Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, responded to the scene and located numerous victims. Emergency personnel… pic.twitter.com/KWcrEW1ywO — Edmond Police Dept (@EdmondPD) May 4, 2026

“There are no suspects in custody,” police added.

KOCO reported that a fight at the party preceded the shooting.

Two men wearing ski masks opened fire, police said, according to KOKH-TV.

“This is obviously a very terrifying situation and we understand the concern from the public and those involved and we are working extremely hard to find the suspect and help these victims,” Emily Ward with the Edmond Police Department said, according to KWTV.

“We’re kind of all over the metro speaking with victims and witnesses,” Ward added.

Ward said those at the party were “young adults,” according to CNN.

🚨🇺🇸 UPDATE: 15 victims now reported in the Edmond, Oklahoma mass shooting at Arcadia Lake. Shots fired Sunday night at a large young adult party near Spring Creek Park / Scissortail Campground. No arrests yet. No ongoing threat. Another reckless gathering ends in tragedy.… pic.twitter.com/2lHBLa5Iye — Steven Latham (@StevenJLatham1) May 4, 2026

According to KWTV, police were searching a heavily wooded area for suspects.

Police said they do not believe there is a danger to the general public.

They have not released the names or conditions of the victims and have not said if anyone was killed in the incident.

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