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Camping tents near a beautiful lake among trees at Broken Bow Lake in Oklahoma.
Camping tents near a beautiful lake among trees at Broken Bow Lake in Oklahoma. (Khosrork / Getty Images)

At Least 13 People Shot at Oklahoma Lake, Suspect Is Still on the Loose

 By Jack Davis  May 4, 2026 at 5:56am
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More than a dozen people were shot Sunday night when a party at an Oklahoma campground ended in violence.

Police said 13 people were taken by ambulances to hospitals across the Oklahoma City metro region, according to KOCO-TV.

The number of victims could increase, police said, because some victims were taken to hospitals by other vehicles.

The shooting took place shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, Edmond police posted on Facebook.

“Edmond Police, along with Oklahoma City Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, responded to the scene and located numerous victims,” the post said.

“There are no suspects in custody,” police added.

KOCO reported that a fight at the party preceded the shooting.

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Two men wearing ski masks opened fire, police said, according to KOKH-TV.

“This is obviously a very terrifying situation and we understand the concern from the public and those involved and we are working extremely hard to find the suspect and help these victims,” Emily Ward with the Edmond Police Department said, according to KWTV.

“We’re kind of all over the metro speaking with victims and witnesses,” Ward added.

Ward said those at the party were “young adults,” according to CNN.

According to KWTV, police were searching a heavily wooded area for suspects.

Police said they do not believe there is a danger to the general public.

They have not released the names or conditions of the victims and have not said if anyone was killed in the incident.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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