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State Attorney General Rob Bonta has joined 82 lawsuits against President Donald Trump's administration since his January 2025 inauguration.
State Attorney General Rob Bonta has joined 82 lawsuits against President Donald Trump's administration since his January 2025 inauguration. (Myung J. Chun - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

At Least 22 Dem AGs Agreed to Coordinate Takedown of Trump, Keep Public in Dark Going Into 2024 Election

 By V. Saxena  August 10, 2026 at 10:56am
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At least 22 Democratic attorneys general signed an ominous “common interest agreement” document before President Donald Trump’s 2024 election, vowing to pursue lawfare against Trump’s future administration.

The document outlined a lawfare campaign that would become known as the “Project for Federal Accountability,” according to The Center Square.

The document was reportedly signed three months before former President Joe Biden exited the 2024 presidential race to make room for then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

The “Project for Federal Accountability” was later referenced in then-New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget in early 2025, according to Zach Blackburn of the National Journal Hotline. Murphy is a Democrat. So was his attorney general, Matt Platkin.

As noted by Blackburn in the post above published to the social media website X, Murphy refused to “mention” the “Project for Federal Accountability” while publicly unveiling his budget in February of 2025. This appeared to be no coincidence.

Is it “lawfare” for Trump to investigate and prosecute Deep State actors who tried using the government to destroy him and his supporters?

“The majority of attorneys general who signed the agreement have declined to comment or answer questions” about it, according to The Center Square.

“Some have downplayed the timing of the agreement or otherwise minimized the extent to which they had been preparing for litigation against the Trump Administration,” the outlet further reported.

Yet despite their attempts to downplay or even hide the agreement, their lawfare against President Trump’s administration has been clear, with the AGs having sued the admin nearly 100 times since Inauguration Day.

Of the 100 suits, California Attorney General Rob Bonta has joined 82 of them, and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has joined at least 75 of them. Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown has joined 70 of them, and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has joined 46 of them.

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In a post published to X after The Center Square’s report dropped, former GOP national spokesperson Madison Gesiotto Gilbert alleged that this joint lawfare effort “was about nullifying the voters” in the 2024 presidential election.

Democrat attorneys general have also reportedly used their joint planned lawfare to fundraise for their campaigns, according to Former Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff, who used to be a Republican but now votes for Democrats.

“I get lots of emails from people running for attorney general, lots of texts and emails saying, ‘We’ve got to stop President Trump’ or ‘We’ve got to work together as state attorneys general. That’s why you need to give me money!'” Shurtleff told The Center Square.

Bonta, for his part, defended his lawfare during a news conference Tuesday, alleging that the lawsuits he’s filed or participated in have all been “apolitical.”

“If [Trump] doesn’t want to get sued, all he has to do is follow the law,” Bonta said during the news conference. “I don’t think our cases are likely to be dismissed … Trump shows no sign of slowing down, so we will continue to sue him.”



Arizona Attorney General Mayes has also attempted to downplay the lawfare and, more specifically, the document from 2024.

“There is nothing particularly significant about that date,” Richie Taylor, Mayes’ communications director, told The Center Square. “The office has common interest agreements with Republican AGs as well as Democratic AGs, depending on the litigation.”

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown admitted to The Center Square that he and other AGs started planning lawfare “as soon as it was clear that Trump was going to get the nomination.”

“We’re pleased that we responded before January 2025,” he added. “We talked through a host of possibilities, and we wanted to be prepared, not to get caught off guard.”

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V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




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