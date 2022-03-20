A charity event in southeastern Arkansas devolved into a shooting gallery Saturday night.

When the bullets stopped flying, one person was dead and 24 others were wounded,

“Multiple gunmen just started shooting,” said Keith Finch, chief of police in the town of Dumas, according to KARK-TV in Little Rock.

Finch said some children were among those hit.

One person has reportedly been arrested.

A shooting at a car show in rural Arkansas left at least 20 people shot, including kids. At least one person has died, police say https://t.co/OepN7wC9Wr — ABC News (@ABC) March 20, 2022

The Arkansas State Police is leading the investigation, the agency stated in a news release.

“One suspect is in custody and a search is continuing today for others who may have been firing into the crowd of people shortly after 7 PM yesterday,” the release stated.

Is this going to be used as more ammunition by groups that oppose the Second Amendment? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (935 Votes) No: 1% (14 Votes)

“Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division have worked through the night interviewing victims and witnesses.

“State troopers assigned to the Highway Patrol Division have been assisting Dumas police officers restore calm to the community and securing the crime scene along U.S. Highway 65 which runs through the center of the southeast Arkansas town,” the release said.

Wallace McGhee of the Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization said the group had been holding the Hood-Nic event for 16 years without any trouble, according to KARK-TV.

“Send ya’ll prayers, send y’all condolences,” McGehee said, according to NBC.

BREAKING: Wallace McGehee, the car show organizer, has addressed tonight’s shooting that left at least 10 people injured in Dumas, Arkansas. “We apologize for all of this to happen. This has never happened with us in our event ever.” #ARNews pic.twitter.com/CGeba2s3qh — Shelby Rose (@KATVShelby) March 20, 2022

The organization said on its website that the event “has taken place the weekend of spring break of every year. Our goal is to raise funds, which will provide scholarships, school supplies, and more to deserving individuals.”

Kris Love-Keys, the chief development officer for the Hood-Nic Foundation, said the children shot were “stable and doing OK” without saying how many were shot, according to The New York Times.

One person was killed and at least 24 others were wounded in a shooting at a car show in Arkansas on Saturday night, the authorities said. https://t.co/36V32Dbemz — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 20, 2022

“We are heartbroken and in shock at what took place during tonight’s car show. Several people were shot by an unknown suspect. The full extent of the injuries has not yet been disclosed. State Patrol is currently investigating the situation,” the Hood-Nic Foundation posted on its Facebook page.

“If you know anything, please report it to the authorities. The purpose of Hood-Nic has always been to bring the community together. This senseless violence needs to end. Sending our prayers,” the group posted.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.