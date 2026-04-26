At Least 4 Christian Farmers Gunned Down in Their Fields by Motorcycle Mounted Islamists in Nigeria

The Muslim war on Nigerian Christians has claimed more victims, according to news reports.

Fulani Muslim Militia killed five Christian farmers in Benue State on Saturday, according to TruthNigeria.

Residents said dozens of armed militia members on motorcycles shot villagers working in the fields. At least four people were killed, with some reports putting the death toll at five.

“Five people, three men and two women, were killed on the spot, while several others were seriously injured and are receiving treatment. One person remains missing,” Damian Attah, a security analyst at Benue State University, said.

Victor Ormin, chairman of Gwer‑West Local Government Area, said the Nigerian government needs to intervene.

“We are losing entire communities to these Fulani attackers. Our farmers can no longer access their land safely. We need sustained military presence and proactive operations, not just responses after lives have been lost,” Ormin said.

At least eight Christians were killed and 10 wounded in Plateau state, according to persecution.org.

The attacks were spread across four local government areas.

Nanpet Dala, a volunteer with the International Community on Nigeria, said security forces were no help to the victims.

“Security operatives are very close to the place where the attack happened, but they intentionally refused to intervene,” Dala said.

U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See Brian Burch said last week that the situation of Christians in Nigeria was “intolerable,” according to the National Catholic Register.

He said Nigeria is torn by “conflict between radical Islamic groups and Christians because of their faith.”

“Unfortunately, there are extremist Islamic groups that have been targeting Christians specifically in their churches and their homes, and the scale and size of the persecution of Christians there is intolerable,” he said.

Burch noted President Donald Trump’s concern for Nigeria’s persecuted Christians.

“The president has said that Christians face an existential crisis in Nigeria, and thanks to his leadership, he is now acting to bring an end to this. We have called on the Nigerian government to take necessary steps to protect Christians, and the United States government is now working in partnership with the Nigerian government to assist them in doing just that,” he remarked.

Steven Wagner, president of Solidarity with the Persecuted Church, said Nigerian Christians must be protected.

“As Nigeria goes, so goes Africa. More Christians are martyred for their faith in Nigeria than in any other country on earth,” he said.

“There is a huge crisis of internally displaced persons. We are calling on the Vatican to increase public awareness of the problem and to continue to encourage the government of Nigeria to make progress in protecting its people,” Wagner added.

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