At Least It Wasn't Snakes: Disney Employee Injured After Errant 'Indiana Jones' Boulder Falls off Track

Dr. Henry Walton Jones Jr. (perhaps better known by his nickname of “Indiana”) is a very brave and smart person, fictitious though he may be.

That doesn’t mean Indiana Jones isn’t without his deep-seated fears — most infamously, his aversion to snakes.

A close second behind snakes? It’s probably a — very understandable — fear of being crushed by a giant boulder. That iconic scene opened up the beloved 1981 film, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

The scene has been immortalized as part of Disney World’s live-action stunt show, “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!”

One Disney World cast member probably wished it hadn’t been.

As People magazine reported, things took a disastrous turn during a Dec. 30 showing of the “Epic Stunt Spectacular” in Orlando.

During the iconic recreation of the giant boulder scene, the prop boulder fell off its tracks and headed straight for the audience.

Fortunately for onlookers, one brave cast member got in the way of the prop and was able to stop it from landing on the audience.

According to Disney, the cast member was injured in the process — but “recovering.”

“We’re focused on supporting our cast member who is recovering,” a Disney statement shared with People said.

Disney also acknowledged that the stunt will be “modified” after a review of what went wrong in the harrowing incident.

“Safety is at the heart of what we do, and that element of the show will be modified as our safety team completes a review of what happened,” the statement added.

You can see a video of the incident for yourself below:

NEW: During Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios today, a 400-pound boulder prop dislodged from its track. A Cast Member was injured stopping it before it reached the audience. Disney says the Cast Member received immediate care and is recovering. pic.twitter.com/TxbWYV25OX — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 31, 2025

The prop boulder, which appeared to operate with the physics of an oversized medicine ball, fell off its track and bounced twice before colliding with and injuring the cast member.

According to People, when that cast member eventually got back to his feet, there was a “bloody gash” on his head.

“We were sitting there and didn’t know what was going on, then all of a sudden a worker named Robert stepped in front and saved us from getting smashed,” one attendee of the show told People.

She added, “It was a crazy experience and definitely one that we will remember.”

