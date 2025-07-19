LeBron 2028? NBA Star Appears in Presidential Election Odds After Polymarket Debut

LeBron James 2028? Is that the head of the next Democrat ticket?

The Democrats could try anything at this point given the party’s acute lack of a promising candidate to challenge for the White House in three years.

Current Polymarket election odds put James at 1 percent along with names like Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, Former Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, former Democratic mayor and former ambassador to Japan Rahm Emmanuel, and former Secretary of state and former First Lady Hillary Clinton.

Other celebrities making the odds at 1 percent include “The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart.

Polymarket isn’t exactly a window into the Democratic National Committee’s discussions about their next move, but it is largely reflective of the reality the party finds itself in.

There really is not an obvious and hopeful choice for the presidential ticket.

Even when looking at names with higher odds, Democrats like California Gov. Gavin Newsom and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortes coming in at 21 percent and 17 percent respectively seem like a joke.

Coverage of Newsom’s handling of the Los Angeles wildfires and the more recent riots (not to mention his overall mismanagement of the once-great state) expose his incompetency.

Granted, the news cycle moves fast, but the entirety of his record as governor would be scrutinized during a campaign in the worst way, showing how poorly he ran the state, prompting a mass exodus.

Would LeBron make for a terrible presidential candidate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (15 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Cortes is simply too radical. Where Newsom can – in the very least – come off as likable and give a good interview, the New York congresswoman always presents as jarring, unpleasant, and condescending.

It’s obvious some Democrats are looking ahead to make a play in 2028.

Newsom recently appeared on “The Shawn Ryan Show” and former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg appeared on “Flagrant” hosted by comedian Andrew Schulz.

Both understood how successful President Donald Trump‘s appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” was during the election as that episode on YouTube as now been viewed 59 million times.

Sure, trying an NBA star. It couldn’t be worse than whatever other options are available. Everyone roared with laughter at the prospect of a Trump presidency during his campaign in the Republican primary and run against Clinton.

Look how that turned out.

Republicans on Polymarket have a more obvious frontrunner with Vice President J.D. Vance at 56 percent. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is a distant second at 7 percent.

Again, these are just betting odds, not a fly on the wall in the meetings taking place at the Republican National Committee or DNC.

Run the professional basketball player. Run another celebrity. At this point, Democrats could run the corpse of former Vice President Walter Mondale, and it would be better than the frontrunners.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.