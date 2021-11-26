Share
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers points out fans to security during a game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday.
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers points out fans to security during a game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday. (Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

LeBron James Has 2 Pacers Fans Ejected from Game, Gets Labeled a Hypocrite

 By Grant Atkinson  November 26, 2021 at 2:40pm
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had two fans ejected from their courtside seats during the Lakers’ game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

After the game, James explained his reasoning for singling out the fans and asked what they had done to make him “uncomfortable.”

“I mean, nothing is uncomfortable for me, but, you know, it’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, you know, booing opponents and things of that nature and not wanting your opponents to be successful,” he said, “and then there’s, you know, moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words.

“That shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody. I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player.”



James was seen during the game leading an official to the sideline and pointing out the fans he wanted to be ejected.

Some observers felt James was hypocritical in his explanation.

While he cited obscene language as his reasoning for having the fans ejected, they noted the Lakers star himself apparently used an expletive when talking to the official.

WARNING: The following tweet contains language some viewers may find disturbing. 

James has been no stranger to controversy in recent days. Wednesday was his first game back after serving a one-game suspension for hitting Detroit Pistons player Isaiah Stewart in the face during a game Sunday.

This was also not the first time James had fans ejected from a game.

In February, he had four fans booted from State Farm Arena, where the Lakers were playing a road game against the Atlanta Hawks. That came after an obscenity-laden exchange between James and a woman he later mocked on Twitter as “Courtside Karen.”

Many on social media mocked James himself as a “Karen” for his own actions Wednesday.

Despite the fan incident, James scored 39 points in his return Wednesday as the Lakers beat the Pacers 126-116 in overtime to even their record at 10-10

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Conversation

