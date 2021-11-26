LeBron James Has 2 Pacers Fans Ejected from Game, Gets Labeled a Hypocrite

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had two fans ejected from their courtside seats during the Lakers’ game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

After the game, James explained his reasoning for singling out the fans and asked what they had done to make him “uncomfortable.”

“I mean, nothing is uncomfortable for me, but, you know, it’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, you know, booing opponents and things of that nature and not wanting your opponents to be successful,” he said, “and then there’s, you know, moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words.

“That shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody. I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player.”







James was seen during the game leading an official to the sideline and pointing out the fans he wanted to be ejected.

LeBron unhappy with some fans courtside in Indiana pic.twitter.com/1Ud3B69G1E — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 25, 2021

Some observers felt James was hypocritical in his explanation.

While he cited obscene language as his reasoning for having the fans ejected, they noted the Lakers star himself apparently used an expletive when talking to the official.

WARNING: The following tweet contains language some viewers may find disturbing.

BETA @KingJames can’t handle NBA fans heckling him so he has them ejected from the arena Lebron said, When obscene gestures and language come into it, can’t be tolerated Yet he’s seen screaming, this one right F*CKING here! Rules for THEE, not for ME pic.twitter.com/Atn6aOK2Sr — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) November 25, 2021

James has been no stranger to controversy in recent days. Wednesday was his first game back after serving a one-game suspension for hitting Detroit Pistons player Isaiah Stewart in the face during a game Sunday.

A replay of LeBron hitting Isaiah Stewart: pic.twitter.com/lyOYPtKyD5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 22, 2021

This was also not the first time James had fans ejected from a game.

In February, he had four fans booted from State Farm Arena, where the Lakers were playing a road game against the Atlanta Hawks. That came after an obscenity-laden exchange between James and a woman he later mocked on Twitter as “Courtside Karen.”

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021

Many on social media mocked James himself as a “Karen” for his own actions Wednesday.

LeSnitch? Lol…LeBron went full Karen and got the manager! https://t.co/QY4l7jvcdw — Black Beth Dutton 🥃 (@Oh_Katie_Babie) November 25, 2021

Lebron called the manager.. he is the Karen 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dBfJbOXVDf — El Gato Con Los Pies De Trapo (@GatoPiesDeTrapo) November 25, 2021

100% LeBron Karen can’t take the high road, he way to fragile. This is why he’ll never be as good or RESPECTED as MJ. And he’s definitively no king. A Joker, yes @KingJames — Doc Holliday Say When (#VGXheroes) (#hodl) (@jiggywitit75) November 25, 2021

Despite the fan incident, James scored 39 points in his return Wednesday as the Lakers beat the Pacers 126-116 in overtime to even their record at 10-10

