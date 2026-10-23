Share
Sports
News
LeBron James of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Oct. 22, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
LeBron James of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Oct. 22, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Mitchell Leff / Getty Images)

LeBron James Brushes Off Trump Criticizing His Disrespectful National Anthem Antics

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 23, 2026 at 9:26am
Share

Philadelphia 76ers star LeBron James brushed aside criticism from President Donald Trump over his movements during the national anthem at the team’s season opener, describing Trump’s remarks as a sign of a quiet news day.

Footage from this week’s game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden showed James lined up with teammates while the national anthem played.

While most of his teammates stood motionless, James could be seen going through the motions of a golf swing and practicing jump shots.

The clip spread rapidly online.

President Trump shared the video on Truth Social and wrote: “While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country! I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE. LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!”

After the 76ers’ home opener Thursday night, James offered a short reply, according to ESPN.

“It’s a slow news day at the office, you know,” he said. “Slow news day in the office.”

Sixers coach Nick Nurse defended James and labeled President Trump’s comments “outside noise.”

“I think that goes right in with other outside noise we’ve already had,” Nurse said.

Do you think LeBron James should apologize for his actions during the national anthem?

“I keep saying the same thing. All I really care about is getting to the practice floor, getting them in the film room, getting them to the game floor. The focus that they’ve had and the intent and all the stuff like that has been outstanding.”

Related:
Knicks Tricked Employees with Fake Championship Ring-Fitting Message, Forced Clickers Into Cybersecurity Courses

The anthem video drew widespread reaction on social media, including commentary from The Western Journal. Some users pointed to James’ long career and earnings in the United States, while others argued players should be free to move during the anthem.


President Trump later brought up the clip at a campaign event in Iowa, describing the motions as a golf swing and calling James’ episode a notable story by asking, “What the hell is that? It’s a big scandal kind of a story.”


James, 41, joined the 76ers in the offseason on a two-year deal widely seen as his last contract.

The team opened the season 2-0.

The addition of James, who left the Los Angeles Lakers after eight seasons there, gave Philadelphia a veteran presence alongside younger core players.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




Trump Energy Secretary Wants U.S. Oil Refineries Back Up and Running to Ease Pain at Gas Pumps
Incredible Video: Heroic Dad Fights Off Gang of Carjackers While Protecting Daughter, Shoots 1 Dead
Musk Calls Out Ukraine Elites for Profiting Off U.S. Taxpayers as Children Are Sent to 'Die in Trenches'
LeBron James Brushes Off Trump Criticizing His Disrespectful National Anthem Antics
Dolly Parton's Leftist Sister Wants Elon Musk to 'Die' – Makes Bizarre Rigged Election Claim
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation