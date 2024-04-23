LeBron James Chases Down Ref After Crushing Playoff Loss, Has Vulgar Tantrum During Press Conference

There’s no question LeBron James is the biggest name in NBA play today.

He’s regularly compared with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan as one of the greatest of all time. His basketball career has made him a billionaire.

But after the Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff loss in Denver on Monday night, he showed he’s one of the biggest crybabies in the league, too.

In his postgame news conference, as ESPN reported, James griped about a foul call that was overturned during the game and implicitly questioned the integrity of the officials in charge of reviewing calls on the court.

“I don’t understand what’s going on in the replay center, to be honest,” he said.

“What the f*** do we have a replay center if it’s gonna go … It doesn’t make sense to me,” the NBA star said.

According to ESPN, James added, “It’s f***ing stupid,” as he got up and left the room.

WARNING: The following video contains (edited) language that might offend some viewers — especially viewers who expect adult men to act and speak like adult men even when their team loses a ball game.

“I don’t understand what’s going on in the replay center, to be honest… It makes no sense to me… Then I just saw what happened with the Sixers/Knicks game too, what are we doing?” – LeBron James pic.twitter.com/7OWLmuf8jn — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 23, 2024

James has made news for public complaints about officiating before, but his behavior after the Nuggets’ Jamal Murray dropped a thrilling, buzzer-beating bucket to seal Denver’s win Monday bordered on bizarre.

He not only complained during his postgame news conference, but he also pursued a referee immediately after the game, arrogantly demanding an explanation for why he didn’t get a call when he thought he was fouled earlier in the game.

“Why didn’t you call that s***?” James said, according to the LegendZ account on X.

Check that out here:

See “WARNING” above.

LEAKED Video Of LeBron James Chasing A Ref After No Call: “Why didn’t you call that sh*t? It was right in front of you” pic.twitter.com/zMCLVRRRGm — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) April 23, 2024

It’s a moot question at this point whether James was correct in either of his complaints. Anyone who has played sports or watched them only casually understands that bad calls are as much a part of a game as great athletes. Referees are human — just like coaches, fans and even billionaire hulking giants who cry wolf about “racism” while raking in money from Chinese slavery.

Was Michael Jordan better than LeBron James? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (46 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Mistakes happen. Adults understand that, even if they get frustrated by it.

But adults also understand that a game needs to be won over all obstacles — and adults like James, who is pushing 40 after spending two decades playing professionally, are paid ridiculous sums of money to not only understand it but to overcome it.

Instead, James, a lightning rod for criticism under the best of circumstances, violated one of the cardinal rules of sports and sportsmanship that many children learn from their first coaches — “Don’t blame the refs.”

It was particularly egregious in James’ case on Monday since, as ESPN reported, his team at one point had a 20-point lead in the contest. An NBA playoff team that squanders a 20-point lead doesn’t deserve to win. It doesn’t deserve so much as a tie.

And the star of that team has no business blaming a loss on a call or two from officials on the floor — indulging in a vulgar temper tantrum that only tarnished his image and embarrassed the game.

No matter how big his name is.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.