LeBron James Endorses Kamala Harris Using Wildly Misleading Video

Well, would you look at that.

As it sputters in the home stretch of the presidential election season, the campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris — the Democratic presidential nominee — is trying to recapture some of those “vibes” that propelled her to the top of various polls when she first took over incumbent President Joe Biden’s re-election bid in late July.

(Vibes and excitement, by the way, that have long since subsided.)

How do we know this?

Just look at what leftist mouthpiece and NBA superstar LeBron James posted to social media on Halloween:

What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!! pic.twitter.com/tYYlTmQS6e — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 31, 2024

While it’s not a surprise — at all — that James is supporting a radical leftist like Harris, it’s even less of a surprise that his vapid, pandering, and dishonest campaign pitch is as vapid, pandering and dishonest as … well, the Democratic nominee.

Where to even begin with that X video?

Well, first and perhaps most importantly, did you notice that this attack ad on former President Donald Trump — the Republican presidential nominee — had a distinct lack of Trump himself?

Instead, the best James could proffer in the video were evocative images of civil rights activists and immigrants (apparently likening the two?), wildly biased establishment media headlines, things other people said, and Trump quotes that are utterly divorced from crucial context.

That’s a lot of empty calories for such a belligerently aggressive campaign pitch just days before the general election.

Second, it can’t be stressed enough that James is a borderline billionaire who comfortably lives in a mansion while playing basketball in Los Angeles for a living.

Of course, he’d be fine with another four years of the status quo. It’s the same reason that other celebrities are so OK with an artificial extension of the Joe Biden agenda — and why that message appears to be falling on deaf ears.

Third, it would be remiss not to note that the video was promptly eviscerated on social media. Fed-up users let James know that they were sick and tired of being patronized by people who’ve never once worried about how they’re going to pay for their child’s next meal.

One commenter ripped James for using his sizable influence to sell easily-impressionable minds flagrantly false misinformation.

“King” James is stoking racial division by falsely labeling President Trump as racist when he’s anything but. Shame on you LeBron James. Your ignorance is going to do permanent damage to your kids. Do better. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 31, 2024

“‘King’ James is stoking racial division by falsely labeling President Trump as racist when he’s anything but,” that user wrote, adding, “Shame on you LeBron James.”

Another user took issue with the comparison between civil rights activists and immigrants:

What dummy decided, “Yes, let’s compare the negro struggle to illegal immigrants committing violent crimes”?? — Shemeka Michelle (@ShemekaMichelle) October 31, 2024

More intrepid social media users did their own sleuthing to call out how wildly out-of-context some of the quotes in James’ video were:

Donald Trump is so racist that Biden, Kamala, and even LeBron James have to use a selectively edited video from 1989 to try and prove how racist he is. In 1989 the police announced that the Central Park Five had confessed (which they did) to raping and beating a woman until she… pic.twitter.com/kqAl264Y8q — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 31, 2024

This writer would also be remiss not to mention that James’ foray in politics comes as his Lakers are mired in a two-game losing streak, including a 134-110 loss to James’ former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James and the Lakers will look to avoid falling to .500 when the 3-2 Lakers (winless on the road this year) travel to face the 1-4 Toronto Raptors.

