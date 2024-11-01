Share
Commentary
Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James prepares to shoot a foul shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 22.
Commentary
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James prepares to shoot a foul shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 22. (Gina Ferazzi - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

LeBron James Endorses Kamala Harris Using Wildly Misleading Video

 By Bryan Chai  November 1, 2024 at 10:25am
Share

Well, would you look at that.

As it sputters in the home stretch of the presidential election season, the campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris — the Democratic presidential nominee — is trying to recapture some of those “vibes” that propelled her to the top of various polls when she first took over incumbent President Joe Biden’s re-election bid in late July.

(Vibes and excitement, by the way, that have long since subsided.)

How do we know this?

Just look at what leftist mouthpiece and NBA superstar LeBron James posted to social media on Halloween:

While it’s not a surprise — at all — that James is supporting a radical leftist like Harris, it’s even less of a surprise that his vapid, pandering, and dishonest campaign pitch is as vapid, pandering and dishonest as … well, the Democratic nominee.

Where to even begin with that X video?

Do you find LeBron James grating?

Well, first and perhaps most importantly, did you notice that this attack ad on former President Donald Trump — the Republican presidential nominee — had a distinct lack of Trump himself?

Instead, the best James could proffer in the video were evocative images of civil rights activists and immigrants (apparently likening the two?), wildly biased establishment media headlines, things other people said, and Trump quotes that are utterly divorced from crucial context.

That’s a lot of empty calories for such a belligerently aggressive campaign pitch just days before the general election.

Second, it can’t be stressed enough that James is a borderline billionaire who comfortably lives in a mansion while playing basketball in Los Angeles for a living.

Of course, he’d be fine with another four years of the status quo. It’s the same reason that other celebrities are so OK with an artificial extension of the Joe Biden agenda — and why that message appears to be falling on deaf ears.

Related:
Watch: LeBron Snaps at Fan Asking for Picture, Harshly Rejects Him After Winning 3rd Olympic Gold Medal

Third, it would be remiss not to note that the video was promptly eviscerated on social media. Fed-up users let James know that they were sick and tired of being patronized by people who’ve never once worried about how they’re going to pay for their child’s next meal.

One commenter ripped James for using his sizable influence to sell easily-impressionable minds flagrantly false misinformation.

“‘King’ James is stoking racial division by falsely labeling President Trump as racist when he’s anything but,” that user wrote, adding, “Shame on you LeBron James.”

Another user took issue with the comparison between civil rights activists and immigrants:

More intrepid social media users did their own sleuthing to call out how wildly out-of-context some of the quotes in James’ video were:

This writer would also be remiss not to mention that James’ foray in politics comes as his Lakers are mired in a two-game losing streak, including a 134-110 loss to James’ former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James and the Lakers will look to avoid falling to .500 when the 3-2 Lakers (winless on the road this year) travel to face the 1-4 Toronto Raptors.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Hollywood Superstar Threatens Lawsuits Long After He's Dead: 'My Law Firm Will Still Be Very Active'
Many Are Calling for Jimmy Kimmel to Be Arrested for His On-Air 'Election Interference'
LeBron James Endorses Kamala Harris Using Wildly Misleading Video
ESPN Analyst Sparks Outrage by Wearing 'White Face' Costume On-Air
'This Has Really Gone Sideways': Nightmarish Scene Erupts in LA After Dodgers Win World Series
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation