Commentary
When LeBron James Faced Off Against the Celtics, Did Anyone Notice the Burning Message Painted on One Player's Shoes?

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  November 21, 2021 at 7:58am
Boston Celtics center Enes Kantor has gained the respect of millions of Americans for speaking out against China’s sickening human rights abuses. He has bucked the growing pressure on Hollywood, the NBA, and other industries to toe the Chinese Communist Party’s line in exchange for access to the 1.4 billion-person market.

The Turkish-American basketball star sent a powerful message to LeBron James, who openly covers for the Beijing regime, during his team’s Friday night win against the Los Angeles Lakers at Boston’s TD Garden.

Kantor wore a pair of shoes painted with images intended to humiliate the four-time NBA champion. One shows “King James” bowing before Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is shown placing a crown on the star player’s head. Behind James are bags of cash.

The day before the game, Kantor posted photos of the shoes on Twitter along with corresponding captions for each.

Questioned by a reporter about his opponent’s shoes after the game, a very unamused LeBron James replied, “I think if you know me, you know I don’t give too many people my energy. He’s definitely not someone I would give my energy to. He’s trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself. I definitely won’t comment too much on that.”

Do you think Enes Kantor is more courageous than LeBron James?

“He’s always had a word or two to say in my direction, and as a man, if you’ve got an issue with somebody, you really come up to him. He had his opportunity tonight. I seen him in the hallway, and he walked right by me.”

James may be the greatest player in the NBA today, but in terms of courage and integrity, Kantor stands head and shoulders above him.

Rather than using his enormous platform to effect change in the world, James is kowtowing to a communist dictatorship. In the face of China’s crimes against humanity, he chooses to remain silent.

When Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support for the Hong Kong protesters in October 2019, James’ spinelessness was on full display. He told reporters: “I don’t want to get into a … feud with Daryl Morey but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.”

Enes Kantor may lose his career over his criticism of the Chinese regime. The Daily Caller’s sports editor, David Hookstead, explains in the clip below that Kantor went from playing 24 minutes per game last season to just six minutes per game this season. This is not a coincidence, he explains to viewers.

“He will probably never play in the NBA again after this season,” Hookstead said. “Because of what he said about China, Nike, and the relationship with the communist dictatorship. And that’s true courage.”

Which player do you consider to be the most courageous?

At any rate, it’s fair to say that these shoes won’t be getting a close-up in China.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, Australian National Review, Independent Journal Review, Instapundit, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, Australian National Review, HotAir, Independent Journal Review, Instapundit, MSN and RealClearPolitics.
