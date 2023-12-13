So here’s the scene: Dad goes to his kid’s first college basketball game. Brings siblings and friends. Enters late as the national anthem plays. In short, the sort of thing that happens all the time and no one notices.

But when the dad in question is anthem-kneeler and America-scolder LeBron James, who has been quick to double as a social and political critic while also being an NBA legend, and it happens in full view of a packed area, nothing is quite that simple.

The bare facts are these: James arrived for the first USC game for his son, Bronny James, who suffered a cardiac arrest over the summer, and walked down to a seat near the team.

As video of the incident shows, he does not remove his hat after he sits in the middle of a crowd that is standing for the anthem.

LeBron James makes his entrance at the Galen Center for Bronny James’ debut during the national anthem, holding daughter Zhuri’s hand. Accompanied by Bryce James and two of his Sierra Canyon teammates, Bryce Cofield and Jayden Alexander. pic.twitter.com/tN0iSMhkJA — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 10, 2023

“LeBron James makes his entrance at the Galen Center for Bronny James’ debut during the national anthem, holding daughter Zhuri’s hand. Accompanied by Bryce James and two of his Sierra Canyon teammates, Bryce Cofield and Jayden Alexander,” sportswriter Luca Evans posted to X.

To some, the casual ignoring of anthem protocol he has to observe in every game he plays was not something to forgive and forget.

“LeBron James casually walks into the basketball arena while the National Anthem is playing and takes a seat. Zero respect for the country that gave him the opportunity to be a basketball star. Zero respect for the country that allowed him to become a billionaire. Zero respect for the men and women who defend our country so he can live his life. Shameful,” conservative commentator Colin Rugg posted on X.

LeBron James casually walks into the basketball arena while the National Anthem is playing and takes a seat. Zero respect for the country that gave him the opportunity to be a basketball star. Zero respect for the country that allowed him to become a billionaire. Zero respect… pic.twitter.com/NaTmdeOabx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 13, 2023

Others agreed.

LeBron James just completely disrespects America, sits down during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/RwQrIu3d91 — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) December 13, 2023

Lebron James is an absolute piece of garbage!!! Show some RESPECT for the National Anthem!! pic.twitter.com/ZsID4tNvLu — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) December 13, 2023

Evans defended James.

“As the reporter who took this video, this is gross and completely mischaracterizes the situation,” he wrote on X. “LeBron has done this for YEARS in Bronny’s time at Sierra Canyon. It’s objectively the best time to walk in so he doesn’t cause a massive stir. Stop it.”

As the reporter who took this video, this is gross and completely mischaracterizes the situation. LeBron has done this for YEARS in Bronny’s time at Sierra Canyon. It’s objectively the best time to walk in so he doesn’t cause a massive stir. Stop it. https://t.co/Dp86xxKKfL — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 13, 2023

Writing on Outkick, David Hookstead offered his response to Evans.

“That, of course, isn’t an excuse anyone with a brain is buying. Why not just show up a minute or two after or before? If you’re going to have an excuse, at least make it believable,” he wrote.

As noted by Fox News, James took part in national anthem protests in 2020, the year in which George Floyd was killed, and praised former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started the anthem protests.

