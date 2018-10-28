SECTIONS
LeBron James Goes All-In for O’Rourke with Political Statement Before Basketball Game

LeBron James in CNN interviewCNN screen shotLeBron James (CNN screen shot)

By Jack Davis
at 7:55am
LeBron James made his statement before the game by wearing a hat promoting the candidacy of Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who is challenging incumbent Ted Cruz in a hard-fought campaign for Cruz’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

The San Antonio Spurs made their statement on the court, defeating James and the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 110-106.

On his way into the game Saturday, James wore a hat supporting O’Rourke. Not only did visiting media capture the image, but it was tweeted by the Los Angeles Lakers.

James has previously supported O’Rourke. In a tweet this summer, he said a video of O’Rourke defending NFL players who kneel for the national anthem was a “must watch.”

“Salute ‪@BetoORourkefor the candid thoughtful words!” he tweeted then.

The basketball great’s foray into Texas elections provoked reactions on Twitter.

James has been dabbling in politics ever since his 2016 appearances on behalf of failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

James and President Donald Trump have been at odds since 2017 when James called Trump a “bum,” The New York Times reported. Trump fired back on Twitter this summer after James was interviewed by CNN host Don Lemon and accused Trump of trying to use sports to divide Americans.

“LeBron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do,” Trump tweeted in August.

Although O’Rouke has had the edge on Cruz in terms of raising funds, the RealCearPolitics average of polls shows Cruz with a lead of 6.8 percentage points over O’Rourke.

