Share
Sports
News
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the third quarter of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday in Los Angeles.
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the third quarter of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images)

LeBron James Wants Announcer Out of Basketball Over Innocent On-Air Mistake

 By Jack Davis  January 6, 2022 at 5:04pm
Share

A few errant words mean a broadcaster has no place in the NBA, according to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Glenn Consor, who calls games for the Washington Wizards, made an unfortunate flub on Wednesday night after Kevin Porter Jr. of the Houston Rockets hit a three-pointer to give Houston a 114-111 win over Washington.

“You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” Consor said.

Porter’s father had faced a murder charge before the NBA player was even born. He eventually pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of a 14-year-old girl.

He served over four years in prison and died in 2004 when he was shot to death in a Seattle bar, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Trending:
'Good News': mRNA Scientist Says Omicron Looks Like Something Vaccinologist Would Design on Purpose

Consor apologized on Twitter.

“Please allow me to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr., his family and the Rockets organization for the comments I made during last night’s game,” he wrote.

“I mistakenly thought that Kevin was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter and was unaware that the words I chose to describe his game-winning shot would be in any way hurtful or insensitive. I have reached out to Kevin to personally apologize and hope to be able to talk with him soon.”

Houston Chronicle reporter Matt Young noted that “Kevin Porter, the former NBA player, is 71 years old, making it unlikely that he would have a 21-year-old son, but the namesake had to be the cause of the error.”

But James was not so forgiving.

“Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this!” James tweeted. “Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you!”

Related:
Shameful: LeBron Promotes Disgraced Businessman Who Allegedly Shot Innocent Woman at Close Range


James chastised Consor over what appeared to be an honest mistake.

“We’re in a profession where it is your job to do your due diligence,” he said, according to ESPN.

“We got enough people out here that’s giving false narratives and false statements. We got enough of that. But in our game, in our integrity, in the NBA, the 30 teams, the beat writers, the players, the coaches, the play-by-play guy, it’s our job to make sure we do the best to our ability to speak the facts,” he said.

Porter had made no public comment on the incident as of Thursday evening.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




LeBron James Wants Announcer Out of Basketball Over Innocent On-Air Mistake
Movie Star Nicolas Cage Sounds Off on Alec Baldwin's Deadly Shooting: 'Know How to Use a Gun'
'Dangerous' Murder Suspect on the Run After Apparent Jail 'Door Malfunction' Lets Him Escape Custody
Biden Fuels Division by Launching Attack on Trump in Jan. 6 Anniversary Speech
Fauci Rolls Out a Telling New Term to Replace 'Fully Vaccinated'
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!