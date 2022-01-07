LeBron James Wants Announcer Out of Basketball Over Innocent On-Air Mistake

A few errant words mean a broadcaster has no place in the NBA, according to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Glenn Consor, who calls games for the Washington Wizards, made an unfortunate flub on Wednesday night after Kevin Porter Jr. of the Houston Rockets hit a three-pointer to give Houston a 114-111 win over Washington.

“You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” Consor said.

Porter’s father had faced a murder charge before the NBA player was even born. He eventually pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of a 14-year-old girl.

He served over four years in prison and died in 2004 when he was shot to death in a Seattle bar, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Consor apologized on Twitter.

“Please allow me to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr., his family and the Rockets organization for the comments I made during last night’s game,” he wrote.

I want to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr and clarify last night’s call. pic.twitter.com/UweFhFnkbt — Glenn Consor (@glennconsor) January 6, 2022

“I mistakenly thought that Kevin was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter and was unaware that the words I chose to describe his game-winning shot would be in any way hurtful or insensitive. I have reached out to Kevin to personally apologize and hope to be able to talk with him soon.”

Houston Chronicle reporter Matt Young noted that “Kevin Porter, the former NBA player, is 71 years old, making it unlikely that he would have a 21-year-old son, but the namesake had to be the cause of the error.”

But James was not so forgiving.

“Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this!” James tweeted. “Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you!”

Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you! https://t.co/UgVOBUOsPK — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2022



James chastised Consor over what appeared to be an honest mistake.

“We’re in a profession where it is your job to do your due diligence,” he said, according to ESPN.

“We got enough people out here that’s giving false narratives and false statements. We got enough of that. But in our game, in our integrity, in the NBA, the 30 teams, the beat writers, the players, the coaches, the play-by-play guy, it’s our job to make sure we do the best to our ability to speak the facts,” he said.

Porter had made no public comment on the incident as of Thursday evening.

