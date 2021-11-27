Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James went from acting like a paragon of virtue to being fined for his vulgarity, all in one game this week.

During the Wednesday night game in Indianapolis, James pointed out fans he wanted removed because their words were just way too harsh for him to bear.

And then, after hitting a long jump shot in overtime, James decided that grabbing his crotch as he ran down the court would be fitting way to memorialize the shot.

WARNING: The following clip contains a graphic gesture which

may offend some viewers.

The NBA has fined LeBron James $15,000 for making an “obscene gesture” during the Lakers’ win over Indiana pic.twitter.com/7Wqts1RklV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 27, 2021

The NBA was not amused, and said so on Friday.

“Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture on the playing court and warned for using profane language during media availability in response to league imposed discipline, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The incident occurred with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 124-116 overtime win against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, according to an NBA statement.

I can’t stand Lebron James. He’s so full of himself. — Jaymi Bader (@JaymiBader) November 27, 2021

After the game, James said the one-game suspension served for hitting Isiah Stewart was “some bulls–t,” according to CNN.

Earler, James had two fans ejected from their courtside seats because they failed his deportment test.

After the game, James explained his reasoning for singling out the fans and asked what they had done to make him “uncomfortable.”

.@KingJames is an entitled crybaby who can’t take fans criticizing him during games… But has ZERO ISSUES with communists using slaves to make his shoes. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 25, 2021

“I mean, nothing is uncomfortable for me, but, you know, it’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, you know, booing opponents and things of that nature and not wanting your opponents to be successful,” he said, “and then there’s, you know, moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words.

“That shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody. I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player.”

LeBron unhappy with some fans courtside in Indiana pic.twitter.com/1Ud3B69G1E — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 25, 2021

James was seen during the game leading an official to the sideline and pointing out the fans he wanted to be ejected.

In February, he had four fans booted from State Farm Arena, where the Lakers were playing a road game against the Atlanta Hawks. That came after an obscenity-laden exchange between James and a woman.

