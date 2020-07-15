SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Lee Greenwood's 'God Bless the USA' Tops Billboard Chart, 36 Years After Its Release

Lee Greenwood performs in concert during the "Deep from the Heart: One America Appeal Concert" at Reed Arena on Oct. 21, 2017, in College Station, Texas.Gary Miller / Getty ImagesLee Greenwood performs in concert during the "Deep from the Heart: One America Appeal Concert" at Reed Arena on Oct. 21, 2017, in College Station, Texas. (Gary Miller / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published July 15, 2020 at 8:23am
P Share Print

Lee Greenwood’s iconic song “God Bless the USA” finally topped a Billboard chart, 36 years after its release.

Billboard reported that the country singer’s classic rocketed up from No. 50 to No. 1 on its Digital Song Sales Chart for the week ending July 9.

No doubt the surprise chart-topper was spurred on by the patriotic sentiment surrounding the Independence Day holiday, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest.

Sales leapt 366 percent to 15,000 units sold during the week.

“It sits atop the chart — right above Song of Summer 2020 nominee ‘Rockstar’ by DaBaby featuring Roddy Rich — in the July 18-dated chart,” the San Jose Mercury News reported.

TRENDING: Gowdy Absolutely Dismantles AOC, Brutally Takes Down Ex-Bartender

Greenwood responded to the song’s new status, tweeting, “I’m always humbled to see how God Bless The USA resonates with the American spirit and love of country.

“Thank you Proud Americans for using God Bless The USA as you celebrated our wonderful country – it is still the best place on earth!”

Are you glad to see "God Bless the USA" hit No. 1?

Greenwood’s 1984 signature tune became a staple at then-presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign rallies during the 2016 race, and the former New York businessman continues to make his stage entrance to it, as he did prior to his speech at Mount Rushmore on July 3.

The song first charted in the top 10 (reaching No. 7 on Billboard’s country singles chart) the year of its release.

Seventeen years later, the singer took center stage again at Yankee Stadium in 2001 during the World Series, offering an emotional rendition of the song just weeks after the Sept. 11 attacks.

The ballad rode a wave of patriotic sentiment after 9/11, charting near the top again among country songs and reaching No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 pop chart.

RELATED: Alex Trebek Shares Update with Fans on Cancer Treatment: 'It Does Fatigue Me a Great Deal'

In a 2016 interview, Greenwood talked about the motivation behind the song.

“I wanted to write it my whole life,” he told The Boot. “When I got to that point, we were doing 300 days a year on the road, and we were on our fourth or fifth album on MCA. I called my producer, and I said, ‘I have a need to do this.’ I’ve always wanted to write a song about America, and I said, ‘We just need to be more united.’”

“When I put it onstage … I think it was the fall of ’83,” Greenwood recalled. “I put it in the middle of the show, just as a brand-new song. Wow, it was like the audience jumped up, and they were applauding.”

“I did it for about two weeks like that, and then I had to put it at the end of the show as an encore; I couldn’t follow it.”

Greenwood recently teamed up with the U.S. Air Force Band and the a cappella group Home Free to release a new version of “God Bless the USA” just prior to the July 4 holiday.

The song has been viewed over 5 million times in about two weeks between the YouTube channels for Home Free, the Air Force Band and Fox News alone.

It appears patriotism is alive and well in America.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Statue of Jesus Beheaded at Florida Church as Similar Attacks Escalate Across the US
National Association of Police Organizations Cancels Biden, Endorses Trump for President
Smithsonian Targets 'Whiteness,' Lists Issues Like Rational Thinking and 'Self-Reliance' as Problematic
Lee Greenwood's 'God Bless the USA' Tops Billboard Chart, 36 Years After Its Release
Metaxas: Attacks on Churches Motivated by Hatred of Authority and Ultimately of God
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×