Left Behind: DeSantis Team Sends Replacement for Ron to Campaign Event for Mothers

In an effort to boost support among women in the crucial early voting state of Iowa, Casey DeSantis, Florida’s first lady, will make her solo debut on the campaign trail with the national launch of “Mammas for DeSantis.” The event, scheduled for Thursday, aims to rally mothers in support of her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Mamas for DeSantis” began in Florida in 2022 as a “political effort will rally parents in support of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ parental rights agenda,” according to Florida Politics. Now, it appears the campaign is hoping the group’s success in the Sunshine State will translate on a larger scale.

Teaming up with Iowa GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds, Casey DeSantis will kick off the group in Johnston, a suburb of Des Moines, as the DeSantis campaign focuses on narrowing the widening gap in the polls against his rival, former President Donald Trump.

According to a report from the U.K. Daily Mail, this strategic move by the DeSantis campaign comes at a time when one of their top allies openly acknowledged that the campaign is lagging behind and Trump remains the “runaway frontrunner.”

The decision to send Casey DeSantis as the face of the campaign raises questions about whether her presence can help revive the struggling candidate’s chances.

Casey DeSantis has been a constant presence at her husband’s side throughout the campaign, joining him at numerous events across early primary and caucus states.

She has proven to be an invaluable asset with her warm personality and uplifting personal story as a cancer survivor.

Notably, she made headlines last month at a campaign stop in Iowa for wearing a black leather jacket with the words “Where woke goes to die” emblazoned on the back. The statement resonated with most conservative voters.

Critics, however, including the liberal news website Daily Beast, likened her fashion choice to a cheap imitation of former first lady Melania Trump, labeling her a “Walmart Melania.”

Some political observers view the decision to send Casey DeSantis instead of her husband as an attempt to stop the downward trend in DeSantis’ poll numbers and inject new energy into his campaign.

Ron DeSantis, who has faced accusations of being awkward with voters, has seen his campaign fall behind in national polling, with Donald Trump in a commanding lead.

In light of this, the strategic decision to showcase Casey DeSantis as a prominent figure in the campaign could be seen as an effort to capitalize on her warm and personable nature, which resonates well with voters.

The campaign’s decision to bank on Casey DeSantis’ appeal may signal a recognition that a fresh approach is needed to revitalize the campaign and boost support among key demographics.

However, critics argue that sending Casey DeSantis as a replacement for Ron DeSantis raises questions about his ability to connect with voters and lead his own campaign effectively. They are particularly critical of this as Ron DeSantis has no other scheduled campaign events, according to his campaign website, so he would — in theory — be able to make this event.

Some view it as a sign of desperation, a last-ditch effort to salvage his floundering poll numbers and regain momentum in a crowded field of Republican contenders.

As the “Mammas for DeSantis” event unfolds in Iowa, all eyes will be on Casey DeSantis as she takes center stage in an attempt to rally mothers, grandmothers, fathers, grandfathers, aunts, uncles, and any person responsible for a child behind her husband’s presidential ambitions. “Governor Ron DeSantis is the fighter we need to protect the innocence of our children while defending and protecting the rights of parents,” the event page said.

Whether her presence can significantly impact the campaign’s trajectory and reverse the decline in poll numbers remains to be seen.

