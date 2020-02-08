The Left Can't Help But Gush over Mitt Romney a Short 8 Years After Completely Trashing Him

After years of calling Mitt Romney a homophobe who wants to “put y’all back in chains,” the left has decided that all’s forgiven after he chose to side with Democrats to convict the president on one article of impeachment.

In 2012 the left put Romney on blast for comments he had made in 2005 regarding his rejection of birth certificates for babies with gay parents.

“Some gays are actually having children born to them,” Romney said in a 2005 speech according to The Boston Globe. “It’s not right on paper. It’s not right in fact. Every child has a right to a mother and father.”

Huffpost reported in 2012 that Romney was “hellbent on stigmatizing the children of gay and lesbian parents, labeling these kids as outcasts and causing them to suffer hardship throughout their lives.”

During the 2012 presidential campaign, The Hill reported that then-Vice President Joe Biden had told voters that Romney’s policies would “put y’all back in chains.”

TRENDING: GOP Candidate to Antifa Punk Threatening Violence, 'Oh Try - You've Got the Very Wrong Guy'

“They’ve said it. Every Republican’s voted for it. Look at what they value and look at their budget and what they’re proposing. Romney wants to let the — he said in the first 100 days, he’s going to let the big banks score once again write their own rules — unchain Wall Street,” Biden said during a Virginia campaigning event. “They’re going to put y’all back in chains. He’s said he’s going to do nothing about stopping the practice of outsourcing.”

The left apparently forgot about all of this after Romney crossed party lines during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.

Wednesday, the Senate voted to acquit Trump of his charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

Do you think Mitt Romney deserves all of this praise? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 3% (3 Votes) 97% (88 Votes)

Romney broke with the rest of the Republican Party and voted to convict Trump on the abuse of power article.

During the trial, Romney gave a speech about why he planned to vote to convict Trump.

“The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to a level of a high crime and misdemeanor,” Romney said. “Yes, he did. The president asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival. The president withheld vital military funds from that government to press it to do so. The president delays funds for an American ally at war with Russian invaders. The president’s purpose was personal and political. Accordingly the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust.

“What he did was not perfect, no, it was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security, and our fundamental values,” he claimed. “[But] I acknowledge that my verdict will not remove the president from office.”

After announcing his vote to convict Trump, Twitter predictably began blowing up with praise for Romney from leftist celebrities like Mark Hamill and George Takei.

Thank you for doing what’s right, @MittRomney. History will remember you as a decent, courageous, man among cowards and fools. pic.twitter.com/YPQkDTex1p — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 5, 2020

RELATED: Devout Dems at Debate Give Mitt Romney Explosive Round of Applause as Thanks for Betraying Trump

“Thank you @MittRomney for putting #CountryOverParty & voting your conscience. Is there any doubt the outcome would have been much different had it been a secret ballot? #CowardlyGOP #HistoryIsWatching,” Star Wars actor Mark Hamill tweeted.

Thank you @MittRomney for putting #CountryOverParty & voting your conscience. Is there any doubt the outcome would have been much different had it been a secret ballot? #CowardlyGOP #HistoryIsWatching — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 5, 2020

“Romney made a great speech, logical, well reasoned, emotional and true. It honestly looks as if #Romney is the ONLY person of courage in the entire party. THAT’S THE REAL OUTRAGE,” tweeted Bette Milder.

Romney made a great speech, logical, well reasoned, emotional and true. It honestly looks as if #Romney is the ONLY person of courage in the entire party. THAT’S THE REAL OUTRAGE. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 6, 2020

“thank u @SenatorRomney for voting to convict – one republican with honor #ConvictAndRemove,” Rosie O’Donnell wrote.

thank u @SenatorRomney for voting to convict – one republican with honor #ConvictAndRemove — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 5, 2020

“Thank you for demonstrating at this trial what integrity looks like, Senator Romney,” Star Trek actor George Takei said.

Thank you demonstrating at this trial what integrity looks like, Senator Romney. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2020

“A lot of respect for Mitt Romney following his conscience and doing what he feels is right. One vote will mean a lot to many,” Ben Stiller tweeted.

A lot of respect for Mitt Romney following his conscience and doing what he feels is right. One vote that will mean a lot to many. https://t.co/YQ1b35xVIJ — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 5, 2020

Apparently, all it takes for the left to move past their own perceptions of bigotry and homophobia is for the object of their scorn to simply say something bad about Trump. No other crime or moral failure, it seems, is worse to a Democrat than supporting their own president.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.