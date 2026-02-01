The Left Doesn't Care About Children, They Care About Using Them Because They Know You Care So Much

At nearly every opportunity, Democrats rush to wrap themselves in the idea that children are in imminent danger.

They do it because nothing disarms voters faster than fear for a child. The modern Democratic Party loves the emotional soundbite, the misleading half-truth, and when necessary, the outright lie.

These recent days delivered a textbook example of that instinct in action. Democrats and their media allies falsely claimed that a five-year-old child was “kidnapped” by ICE agents.

The truth is far less dramatic and far more damning to the narrative.

The child’s father, an illegal alien, fled from ICE agents during an enforcement action in the Minneapolis area.

He ran and left his five-year-old son behind.

At that moment, federal agents faced a real-world decision. Do they abandon a small child to freezing conditions, or do they ensure his safety? They stayed with the boy and made sure he was safe, sheltered, and out of danger.

For that, they were attacked. The father, who abandoned his own child, was barely mentioned, if he was mentioned at all.

This week, ICE kidnapped a child and used him as bait to try and lure his mother into custody. This level of depravity is disgusting. Feminism teaches us that when power claims cruelty is safety, we must ask who pays the price. Liam is a child who will bear the trauma of this… pic.twitter.com/j3eepVJJWJ — Women's March (@womensmarch) January 23, 2026

Because the child was the point. Children are props to Democrats, useful tools to weaponize the masses against immigration enforcement and the American right.

The facts are straightforward on this.

Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias is an Ecuadorian national who entered the United States illegally in December 2024 and was released under the Biden administration.

Two weeks ago, ICE agents attempted to arrest him while he was with his five-year-old son, Liam. Arias fled and Liam was abandoned.

ICE agents remained with the child and ensured he was brought to safety and protected from the harsh winter elements.

Those facts were twisted beyond recognition.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from Texas, summed up the party’s approach when she claimed the boy had been “kidnapped.”

I am aware of reports that this precious 5-year old, Liam Ramos, who was kidnapped by ICE as he returned home from preschool in Minneapolis may be in San Antonio, Texas. I will be visiting the Dilley Detention Center in San Antonio next week to conduct oversight and will demand… pic.twitter.com/ADrNcrwBPX — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) January 23, 2026

That word was chosen deliberately. It was not meant to describe reality but to stoke outrage and elicit emotion.

This was hardly the first time Democrats have used children to fuel their political agenda. They previously claimed children were placed in “cages” after the first Trump administration separated minors from suspected traffickers and potential abusers.

This past week, Democrats also circulated the tragic death of Anadith Danay Reyes Álvarez as an indictment of current enforcement efforts.

Anadith Danay Reyes Álvarez died in government custody. She had sickle cell and congenital heart disease but couldn’t access timely and adequate medical care. We need to reform immigration detention. pic.twitter.com/dDsjHeql49 — Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryDems) January 27, 2026

What they left out was that she died in 2023, under the Biden administration.

Facts are inconvenient when emotion does the job better. Do some Democrats care about children on a personal level? I have to believe that they must.

I will assume they do. But as a party, they have shown a preference to exploiting the most vulnerable when it suits their messaging.

When it truly matters, where are they?

They support the abortion of millions of children.

They oppose serious efforts to stop the trafficking of minors across the border.

They support irreversible castrations and mastectomies for children too young to grasp the consequences.

They bankrupt the country morally and fiscally, leaving the bill to future generations. These are not the actions of a movement driven by concern for children.

So who actually cares?

You do, and the left knows you do.

That is why every dramatic story, every distorted headline, and every inflammatory accusation is designed to manipulate your empathy.

They want you to demand an end to deportations. They want you to ignore missing migrant children.

They want you to believe that ICE agents are villains and that a kindergartener is headed for a cage where he will live like a dog.

They do not care about the well-being of the nation’s children. They care about using our values against us, and they will keep doing it as long as it works.

The endgame is to get a majority of Americans to support endless immigration, and the ends will always justify the means.

