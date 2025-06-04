Left Furious After White House Posts Goodbye Wishes: 'One-Way Tickets for Mohamed's Wife and Five Kids'

Whatever one may think of the current presidential administration, at the very least, two things should be inarguable.

First, President Donald Trump and his administration are dead serious about cracking down on crime that had been festering under the prior president.

Second, the administration has adopted Trump’s biting and sharp wit on social media — a particularly notable development given the shifting landscape of news consumption in 2025.

Both those truths came to a head in a blistering social media post from the official White House X account on Tuesday, and leftists are struggling to cope with it.

First, some horrific background: On Sunday, a peaceful gathering for Hamas hostages was shattered when a deranged lunatic wielding incendiary weapons attacked the group in Boulder, Colorado.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian national who had overstayed his visa, will face hate crime and attempted murder charges after the anti-Semitic attack injured eight, including two seriously, according to the Associated Press.

But it’s not just him.

No, it appears the sins of the father will pass down, as Soliman’s family was soon swept up in this mess.

And as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ominously laid out, that might be because the family was in on the horrific attack:

Today, @DHSgov and @ICEGov are taking the family of suspected Boulder, Colorado terrorist, and illegal alien, Mohamed Soliman, into ICE custody. This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this… pic.twitter.com/fcjMiyWil7 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) June 3, 2025

“This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Noem posted to X on Tuesday. “We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it.”

A few hours after the Noem announcement, the White House X account piled on, much to the chagrin of leftists:

Six One-Way Tickets for Mohamed’s Wife and Five Kids. Final Boarding Call Coming Soon. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/R32j1Ic8Ml — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 3, 2025

“Six One-Way Tickets for Mohamed’s Wife and Five Kids,” the X post began. “Final Boarding Call Coming Soon.”

The jab — with obvious inferences to deportation — appeared to trigger a number of social media users who felt that the White House had crossed some sort of imaginary line in its ongoing battle against crime.

The kids and the wife have nothing to do with this. MAGA is full of hate— MAGA is also the reason why all Christians should question their faith. Do you really want to worship MAGA Jesus? — CB— (@NotaRINO2025) June 3, 2025

(Noem pretty clearly laid out that the children and wife might very well have had something to do with this.)

Others viewed this as “guilt by association” and insisted they get on their soapboxes about it:

The age-old tactic of guilt by association—because that worked so well in the McCarthy era. Detaining and deporting a family without evidence is not just unjust; it’s un-American. We pride ourselves on a legal system that treats individuals as individuals. Let’s not regress into… — Mike Young 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🟧 (@micyoung75) June 3, 2025

“Guilt by association” is the dystopian reality of North Korea, Nazi Germany, Mao’s China, Stalin’s USSR. We were warned about it in the Hunger Games, V for Vendetta, 1984, Fahrenheit 451. I implore you to see this and reverse course. — Natali Morris (@natalimorris) June 4, 2025

(Not mentioned by the “guilt by association”-crowd is the immigration status of the family. If they were all, in fact, here illegally — a crime, in and of itself, mind you — it appears Soliman’s idiotic attack simply put the family at the head of the queue.)

And so on, and so forth. It doesn’t take much effort to find all manner of whining about the White House’s victory lap.

Of course, not everyone was crying about the White House post.

Some, like Georgia GOP Rep. Mike Collins, kept running with the joke:

Keeping families together 🤗 — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) June 3, 2025

“Keeping families together,” Collins posted, alongside a hugging face emoji.

