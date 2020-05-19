SECTIONS
Left Implodes When Trump Uses Biden's Own Line Against Him in Brilliant New Campaign Initiative

By Jack Davis
Published May 18, 2020 at 6:38pm
President Donald Trump is using presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s words against him.

Trump’s campaign has launched what it called an “investigative website” called thetruthoverfacts.com.

“Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced the launch of ‘Truth Over Facts,’ an investigative website aimed at uncovering the truth behind Joe Biden’s never-ending, seemingly incomprehensible statements during his third, plodding campaign for president,” the Trump campaign said in a news release.

The title of the site is taken from a Biden flub during an Iowa campaign event last year.

“Everybody knows who Donald Trump is. Even his supporters know who he is,” Biden said then, according to the Washington Examiner. “We got to let him know who we are. We choose unity over division. We choose science over fiction. We choose truth over facts.”

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh was the host of a kickoff video on the satirical site, which is styled to give the visual vibe of a crime documentary while delivering a breezy tongue-in-cheek mockery of Biden’s many miscues.

The initial video includes Biden’s reference to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill when asked a question about his age as the oldest American president, if elected, by the end of his term.

The video later goes on to include a clip of Biden mangling the wording of the Declaration of Independence and using the words “the thing” to describe the founding document’s discussion of human liberty.

The mockery raised some eyebrows as critics in the media attacked the site as incompatible with what they thought it should be.

CNBC White House reporter Christina Wilkie was aghast.

Ezra Klein of Vox also slammed the site.

Dan Pfeiffer, who hosts the liberal podcast “Pod Save America” and is a former adviser to President Barack Obama, ridiculed the effort.

Washington Examiner writer Emily Larsen said some folks just missed the joke.

“The American people deserve to know the truth behind Joe Biden’s delirious and nonsensical claims on the campaign trail,” Murtaugh said of the new website in a statement.

“When he’s mangling the text of the Declaration of Independence or calling someone a ‘lying, dog-faced pony soldier,’ is he really speaking a language that only he and a select group of others understand? This campaign for president cannot be allowed to continue for one more minute until we try to unlock the secrets behind Joe Biden’s incomprehensible babbling.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







