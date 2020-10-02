Login
Left Launches Desperate Attack After Finding Amy Coney Barrett's Name on a Page of 2006 Newspaper

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, meets with Iowa GOP Sen. Joni Ernst (not seen) at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday in Washington, D.C.Caroline Brehman- Pool / Getty ImagesJudge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, meets with Iowa GOP Sen. Joni Ernst (not seen) at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday in Washington, D.C. (Caroline Brehman- Pool / Getty Images)

By Jared Harris
Published October 2, 2020 at 2:35pm
With the Supreme Court looking like it will soon have a third justice picked by President Donald Trump, the left is now attempting to derail Trump’s nominee by any means necessary.

Unfortunately for them, the only “dirt” against nominee Amy Coney Barret to be found so far is a 14-year-old newspaper ad.

The two-page spot was originally printed in a 2006 issue of the South Bend Tribune. St Joseph County Right to Life, a pro-life group based in Indiana, was behind the ad.

The group’s publication didn’t pull any punches, either.

“It’s time to put an end to the barbaric legacy of Roe v Wade and restore law that protects the lives of unborn children,” the ad said, according to The Guardian.

TRENDING: Biden Says Arabic Word Frequently Used by Muslims During Debate

This ad, which was signed by both Barrett and her husband, is a clear anti-abortion battle cry that states life begins at fertilization. As soon as news of the rediscovered signatures broke, the left instantly found a way to attack the Supreme Court nominee with the information.

Activists, including at least one Democratic consultant and the African American Policy Forum (Did anyone tell them how many black children are killed through abortion both in America and around the world?) are now lining up to attack Barrett’s pro-life position ahead of her confirmation hearings:

Should Amy Coney Barrett have disclosed her signature on the ad?

It likely won’t be long before Democratic senators themselves get involved in the attack.

RELATED: Dem Senator Tries To Get Sneaky, Delay SCOTUS Confirmation Because of Trump's COVID

At the heart of the matter is Barrett’s apparent failure to disclose her affiliation with the ad in paperwork sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

According to NBC News, Democratic committee aides are already aware of the alleged oversight. The forms ask nominees for citations of “books, articles, reports, letters to the editor, editorial pieces or other published material you have written or edited.”

A White House spokesman told NBC that Barrett did not have to disclose the signature because she neither wrote nor edited the ad. Fortunately for Barrett, it doesn’t look like this weak attack will do more than inconvenience her supporters in the Senate.

Senate Democrats infamously tried to derail the nomination of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, but their efforts to undermine him ultimately failed.

Now, Democratic senators have nobody to blame but themselves if a nation tired of cooked-up scandals decides to ultimately ignore a 14-year-old newspaper clipping.

For Amy Coney Barrett and Americans everywhere, this is welcome news.

