Dylan Mulvaney speaks on stage during the Them Now Awards 2023 at Public Hotel on June 14 in New York City.
Dylan Mulvaney speaks on stage during the Them Now Awards 2023 at Public Hotel on June 14 in New York City.

Left Outraged After What CNN Did to Dylan Mulvaney in Segment

 By Johnathan Jones  July 12, 2023 at 3:25pm
CNN offered a rare example of balanced journalism on Tuesday in which it examined the ongoing Bud Light boycott from both sides of the issue.

The left predictably lost its collective mind over the segment, which has been hilarious to watch unfold. Their rage calls to mind a quote from the character Kyle Reese in 1984’s science fiction hit “The Terminator”:

“It can’t be bargained with, it can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity or remorse or fear and it absolutely will not stop. Ever. Until you are dead.”

Reese was talking about a humanoid robot with living human tissue that was sent back in time to kill all resistance to rogue weaponized artificial intelligence and its leader John Connor, who had yet to be born.

But the quote could easily be attributed to today’s unhinged leftists, who equally cannot be reasoned with, do not feel pity and are incapable of understanding nuance.

During a Tuesday segment on “CNN News Central,” anchor Kate Bolduan spoke about the ongoing Bud Light boycott that began in April when the company paid “transgender” activist and crossdresser Dylan Mulvaney to become a brand ambassador.

The result was a plunge in sales and the brand’s toppling as America’s number-one beer.

But the mention of the ongoing boycott is not what enraged the left.

CNN correspondent Ryan Young spoke to average people about the fiasco and CNN aired their differing perspectives on the boycott.

Do you think Mulvaney should be referred to as “he?”

Young also correctly referred to Mulvaney as a male, which he is.

“He, of course, is the transgender person they were going to sponsor and go along with, with Bud Light,” Young stated of Mulvaney. “But [the LGBT community] didn’t like how Bud Light didn’t stand by him after all this.”

It might have been a Freudian slip, but Young calling Mulvaney “he” and “him” riled up the crazies.

After CNN gave air time to people who are sick of the gender agenda and after young “misgendered” Mulvaney, the hate rolled in online:

WARNING: Many of the following tweets contain language that some readers might find offensive.

But the vitriol aimed at the network didn’t just come from crackpots on Twitter. Far-left news outlets also fired up the rage machine.

The irredeemably far-left outlet Daily Beast predictably rolled out a story with the headline: “CNN Misgenders Dylan Mulvaney in Cringe Segment on Bud Light Boycott.”

The outrage naturally pressured CNN to fold like a cheap lawn chair and apologize for Young’s usage of “the wrong pronouns.”

Bolduan ended Wednesday’s show with a special statement meant to dry the tears of all the science deniers.

“Yesterday in a segment about transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who was featured in Bud Light’s recent campaign, she was mistakenly referred to by the wrong pronouns,” the host said. “CNN aims to honor individuals’ ways of identifying themselves and we apologize for that error.”

CNN likely gained no support from the apology but dumped any potential viewers it could have gained with a report that was actually fair and worth watching.

At the end of the day, the rudderless network still answers to the Democratic Party and its blue-haired minions.

These are people who, as was mentioned above, can’t be reasoned with.

