CNN offered a rare example of balanced journalism on Tuesday in which it examined the ongoing Bud Light boycott from both sides of the issue.

The left predictably lost its collective mind over the segment, which has been hilarious to watch unfold. Their rage calls to mind a quote from the character Kyle Reese in 1984’s science fiction hit “The Terminator”:

“It can’t be bargained with, it can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity or remorse or fear and it absolutely will not stop. Ever. Until you are dead.”

Reese was talking about a humanoid robot with living human tissue that was sent back in time to kill all resistance to rogue weaponized artificial intelligence and its leader John Connor, who had yet to be born.

But the quote could easily be attributed to today’s unhinged leftists, who equally cannot be reasoned with, do not feel pity and are incapable of understanding nuance.

During a Tuesday segment on “CNN News Central,” anchor Kate Bolduan spoke about the ongoing Bud Light boycott that began in April when the company paid “transgender” activist and crossdresser Dylan Mulvaney to become a brand ambassador.

The result was a plunge in sales and the brand’s toppling as America’s number-one beer.

But the mention of the ongoing boycott is not what enraged the left.

CNN correspondent Ryan Young spoke to average people about the fiasco and CNN aired their differing perspectives on the boycott.

Young also correctly referred to Mulvaney as a male, which he is.

Unbelievably bad CNN segment

-fails to interrogate where the Bud Light boycott came from

-launders perspectives of people who think their grandchildren will be harmed by the knowledge that trans people exist

-misgenders Dylan Mulvaney

This segment could’ve run on Fox News! pic.twitter.com/dBc9xVeR3Q — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) July 11, 2023

“He, of course, is the transgender person they were going to sponsor and go along with, with Bud Light,” Young stated of Mulvaney. “But [the LGBT community] didn’t like how Bud Light didn’t stand by him after all this.”

It might have been a Freudian slip, but Young calling Mulvaney “he” and “him” riled up the crazies.

After CNN gave air time to people who are sick of the gender agenda and after young “misgendered” Mulvaney, the hate rolled in online:

WARNING: Many of the following tweets contain language that some readers might find offensive.

WTF @CNN. You really couldn’t have done any worse with this. https://t.co/6mhf2j7Vsg — JamesM (@JamesM98058042) July 11, 2023

the misgendering wasn’t even accidental. it was purposeful. what a disgusting segment. https://t.co/RcYVB2TzkV — lain (@lainroses) July 11, 2023

Why the fuck is a CNN National Correspondent misgendering someone on live TV? Would be horrible regardless but the whole segment is ABOUT Dylan and not once is she, or her experience, centered. Also congrats on finding three bigots who will fit within your shit narrative. https://t.co/8cKo5YRCRX — ruth (@Ruth_Mensch) July 11, 2023

This is probably the worst CNN segment of all time and that’s saying something. https://t.co/a4UjSaYrhB — Jeffrey Kahn (@JeffEKahn) July 11, 2023

Please god, CNN. Bring trans people on to talk about trans news. This was a terrible segment, it misgenders Dylan the entire time and tries to both sides the idea of a transgender person even appearing in an ad. Horrific. https://t.co/3xNQXyE0F4 — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) July 11, 2023

But the vitriol aimed at the network didn’t just come from crackpots on Twitter. Far-left news outlets also fired up the rage machine.

The irredeemably far-left outlet Daily Beast predictably rolled out a story with the headline: “CNN Misgenders Dylan Mulvaney in Cringe Segment on Bud Light Boycott.”

The outrage naturally pressured CNN to fold like a cheap lawn chair and apologize for Young’s usage of “the wrong pronouns.”

Bolduan ended Wednesday’s show with a special statement meant to dry the tears of all the science deniers.

“Yesterday in a segment about transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who was featured in Bud Light’s recent campaign, she was mistakenly referred to by the wrong pronouns,” the host said. “CNN aims to honor individuals’ ways of identifying themselves and we apologize for that error.”

CNN ran an on-air apology for their segment misgendering Dylan Mulvaney yesterday: “CNN aims to honor individuals’ ways of identifying themselves, and we apologize for that error.” pic.twitter.com/aF01aJsfPx — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) July 12, 2023

CNN likely gained no support from the apology but dumped any potential viewers it could have gained with a report that was actually fair and worth watching.

At the end of the day, the rudderless network still answers to the Democratic Party and its blue-haired minions.

These are people who, as was mentioned above, can’t be reasoned with.

