Seemingly every time progressive politicians lose public support, leftists make up excuses other than their atrocious policies. Vice President Kamala Harris’ case is no different.

According to a USA Today and Suffolk University poll of 1,000 registered voters conducted Nov. 3-5, Harris holds an approval rating of just 28 percent. Fifty-one percent of voters said they disapproved of the job Harris is doing, and 21 percent were undecided.

There are many possible explanations the vice president’s performance is so unpopular with the American people. One could be that, instead of tackling important issues, Harris seems to simply cackle every time she is asked a difficult question.

Take, for example, her insistence on laughing off questions about visiting the southern border earlier this year during the full-fledged crisis.

Laughing in response to kids being packed into jails like sardines is certainly one approach… pic.twitter.com/SVbFHt0TKh — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 22, 2021

The Vice President thinks the border crisis is a hilarious joke. pic.twitter.com/e3SA3JdfKa — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 8, 2021

She finally visited El Paso, Texas, in late June. Even that was a thinly veiled attempt for political points, considering the worst of the crisis is nowhere near El Paso.

Instead of accepting that her abysmal approval rating is a result of her inability to do her job, leftist late-night host Jimmy Kimmel took an all-too-predictable path during Tuesday’s episode of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Americans really aren’t happy with Vice President, Kamala Harris,” Kimmel began. “Kamala Harris has an approval rating of 28 percent, which makes no sense because she basically has nothing to do. I mean, it’s like criticizing a backup quarterback.”

.@jimmykimmel: The reason @VP Harris is so unpopular is because Americans are sexist and racist pic.twitter.com/Bnhzpvvnrd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 10, 2021

Right out of the gate, Kimmel’s argument is faulty. Harris is the second in command to lead the free world, and that is not a small responsibility.

The reason Harris seemingly has “nothing to do” is that she is failing at her job. President Joe Biden named her the de facto “border czar” in March and yet the border crisis rages on. Her efforts as chairwoman of the National Space Council have been a joke.

Harris has things to do, she just fails to do any of them.

After that, Kimmel launched into supposedly comedic attacks about former vice president Dick Cheney’s accidental shooting of a friend during a hunting trip. This is curious, considering that one night prior, Kimmel called a similar accident involving fellow leftist Alec Baldwin “tragic” and mocked former president Donald Trump for criticizing Baldwin.







What a difference 24 hours can make.

Finally, Kimmel moved into the most predictable portion of his leftist monologue in which he subtly suggested the reason for Harris’ tanking approval was Americans’ alleged sexism and racism.

“I think I know why Kamala’s rating are low, besides sexism and racism, which are the obvious ones,” he said. “It’s because whenever she’s next to Joe Biden, standing near or behind him, she looks like an assassin.”

He went on to show pictures of Harris next to Biden in an attempt to back up his lame attempt at comedy. But that is not even the embarrassing part for Kimmel.

What is truly embarrassing for Kimmel is that in his comments about racism and sexism, he was not joking. From his delivery, it was clear that he thought that for his audience at least, the fact that Harris is a victim of racism and sexism was simply taken for granted.

The Biden administration is floundering because it is incompetent, which has nothing to do with how many minorities are on its staff. By trying to suggest otherwise, Kimmel is simply refusing to acknowledge the hard truth that his desired party is failing in front of his eyes.

