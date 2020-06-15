As the far left has jumped behind the absurd idea of “defunding the police,” one restaurant has decided to show law enforcement officials how much it appreciates their efforts to keep the American people safe.

Even before the unrest that has gripped the nation in recent weeks, the Local Fresh Grill in Port Richey, Florida, offered a 10 percent discount to sheriff’s deputies, marshals and other law enforcement officers.

Now, the restaurant has decided to take its support for law enforcement to the next level, declaring itself a “safe haven” for the men and women in blue.

In a post on its Facebook page Thursday, the restaurant delivered an uplifting message to law enforcement:

“To all police officers, Sheriff deputies, marshall, or any law enforcement officer, The Local Fresh Grill will always be a safe haven for you, a place where you can come and enjoy your lunch knowing that I have your back. You will always be shown the respect you deserve. Not all of us are fooled by all this propaganda and media exaggerations. We know that the majority of you are good people.”

The need to establish a haven for law enforcement has become apparent in recent weeks. Police officers have found themselves under siege following the May 25 death of an unarmed African-American man, George Floyd, in police custody.

While what took place in Minneapolis three weeks ago should be unequivocally condemned, declaring war on cops is not the answer.

Unfortunately, some people have elected to do just that.

A woman in Seattle torched five police vehicles as protests engulfed the city. In Paso Robles, California, a gunman opened fire at a police station, shooting a deputy in the face.

As police face an epidemic of violence and rage driven by the vicious rancor of the far left, one defense attorney in California went so far as to encourage people to “start murdering cops.”

In addition to promising to defend any would-be cop killer, Mark McBride reportedly described the police as “sucking, low IQ, can’t get into law school jarheads.” It is certainly reassuring that this man is now under a police investigation for his vile comments.

The phenomenon of lawyers encouraging or engaging in lawlessness is not unique. Two lawyers were arrested in New York City for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at a police car.

Sadly, some other businesses have succumbed to the anti-police fervor by ending discounts for police and military officials. Among these is Allie’s Donuts, based in Rhode Island.

The Berklee College of Music in Boston apologized for allowing police officers to use its bathroom facilities during a protest.

The Local Fresh Grill’s decision to establish itself as a “safe haven” for law enforcement officers in spite of the current environment provides a refreshing contrast to businesses that have caved to the radical left.

In a botched attempt to placate far-left social justice warriors, an employee of a restaurant in Kansas City asked police officers not to wear their uniforms if they returned to the restaurant.

Following an immense backlash, the employee’s superiors made it clear that her statement did not reflect the values of the restaurant, and the business’s parent company announced that the employee “has since taken responsibility for those remarks and has resigned from the restaurant.”

While police officers deserve to be held accountable for their actions, the fact remains that most law enforcement officials are good people doing a very important and dangerous job. These people do not deserve to be treated as second-class citizens because some in their field fail to uphold their oath to serve and protect.

Fortunately, many in America still grasp this concept. In Pell City, Alabama, a man walked up to a group of police officers eating breakfast at a Cracker Barrel and offered to pay for their meals to show appreciation for their service.

Hopefully, more businesses across America will follow the lead of the Local Fresh Grill and become havens for law enforcement officers. As the far left pushes to “defund the police,” those who disagree should start a countermovement to “thank the police.”

The Local Fresh Grill and the aforementioned patriot in Alabama prove that the police still have the support and many Americans. Hopefully, more of the men and women in blue will encounter “safe havens” and random acts of kindness.

