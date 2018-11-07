SECTIONS
Left Pulls Out Race Card, Rants About ‘White Supremacy’ After Losing Close Race

Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew GillumJeff J Mitchell / Getty Images; Joe Raedle / Getty ImagesRepublican Ron DeSantis (left) and Democrat Andrew Gillum (right) (Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images; Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

By Anders Hagstrom
at 9:19pm
Republican Ron DeSantis won the Florida gubernatorial race against Democrat Andrew Gillum Tuesday night, prompting reporters at liberal publications to assertion that he’d lead a racist campaign.

Huffington Post reporter Zach Carter called DeSantis’s campaign “nakedly raicst.”

Buzzfeed and HuffPo author Jordan Zakarin said DeSantis won despite being outed as a “white supremacist.”

Vice author Max Berger called DeSantis’ campaign “openly racist.”

Mic author Alex Berg said that DeSantis’ victory shows that “white supremacy and racism” have a hold in this country.

DeSantis first came under fire for racism when he told Florida voters not to “monkey up” the state’s economic success with the policies Gillum espoused.

Do you think the "race card" is overused in politics?


Gillum, a black man, harped on the word “monkey” as racist throughout the election.

