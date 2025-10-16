Share
The Left Is Responsible for the 'Anti-ICE' Sniper Even if He Wasn't Anti-ICE

 By Samuel Short  October 16, 2025 at 11:26am
What were the motivations of the shooter who took the lives of two detainees and his own on Sept. 24 at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas, Texas? Joshua Jahn, 29, had “Anti-ICE” engraved on the side of unused bullet casings from that day, but journalist Ken Klippenstein said the motive might not be so straightforward.

Either way, left’s rhetoric led him to making that decision.

Klippenstein reportedly spoke to some of Jahn’s friends on the condition of anonymity. They did not describe a left-wing idealogue, but a cynical and nihilistic young man with a dark sense of humor. The journalist even went so far as saying Jahn’s politics were “vaguely libertarian.”

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




The Left Is Responsible for the 'Anti-ICE' Sniper Even if He Wasn't Anti-ICE
