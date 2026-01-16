The Left Is Rooting for Dictators Across the Globe Because Freedom for Millions Might Make Trump Look Good

Trump Derangement Syndrome has taken the left down some strange paths.

If President Donald Trump were to endorse air, his opposition would hold their breath. If he were to cure cancer, they would cite a study explaining why it’s beneficial for your health. If he were to solve world hunger, they would lament a new rise in obesity.

Don’t put it past the opposition to let a Trump victory go unopposed.

Take the president’s apprehending of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3. Venezuelans at home and aboard celebrated, cheering in the streets with a renewed hope that their socialist nightmare would soon end.

Hilariously, even leftists like Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, who previously called for intervention in that country, had to shift hard when it actually happened.

In January 2019, Murphy wrote via social media platform X, “If Trump cared about consistency, he would make the realist case for Intervention in Venezuela (getting rid of Maduro is good for the United States.”

After Maduro’s ousting, Murphy went on CNN, dismissing it by stating Trump’s intent is “making his crowd filthy rich.” He astoundingly had a complete change of attitude, telling CNN, “Venezuela is not a security threat to the United States.”

Chris Murphy is the greatest example how Democrats are completely full of shit in their criticism of Trump on Venezuela. Here he was during the first Trump term with Maduro in power, versus what he says now that Maduro has been removed. https://t.co/w3PFxhQ8UV pic.twitter.com/gGCfW19H1c — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 4, 2026

Meanwhile, in Cuenca, Ecuador, crowds are mocking Maduro in the streets and celebrating Trump in a pro-wrestling bit with the former accompanying the latter to the ring.

LOL!! EPIC! While crying Democrats melt down over President Trump’s massive influence in Venezuela, the PEOPLE of Latin America are straight up DRESSING UP as Trump and DANCING in the streets!

pic.twitter.com/4XFXLvpXGg — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 10, 2026

Take Iran as another example. Hundreds are dead as the Islamic government suppresses widespread protests. Democrats were outspoken in 2020 after the United States killed Major General Qasem Soleimani.

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders stated it “put us on the path to another war,” with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling it “the most dangerous of all” of Trump’s foreign policy decisions.

Trump’s opponent in that year’s election, former President Joe Biden, called it “an enormous escalation.”

In 2020, Democrats attacked President Trump for killing Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani. In 2025, Democrats attacked President Trump for obliterating Iran’s nuclear facilities. Today, Democrats are silent on the massive protests against the Iranian regime. Once again,… pic.twitter.com/hDVxXkZ82w — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) January 9, 2026

Where is the outrage over Iran murdering its own people? They strangely hold a top military official in higher regard.

After Maduro’s capture, Trump turned his sights toward Cuba, but the Democratic Socialists of America were having none of that, coming to the defense of another Latin American dictatorship.

🚨 BREAKING: DSA’s National Political Committee just released a statement condemning President Trump and Secretary Rubio’s threats toward Cuba. And it’s something else. It’s soft on dictatorships and silent on their victims. It mourns regime security forces, repeats state… pic.twitter.com/1qN2W0966S — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) January 8, 2026

In a statement from January 8, DSA wrote, “Cuba, Venezuela, and all sovereign countries have the right to self-determination. It is egregious and brazenly illegal under domestic and international law that the Trump administration invaded and kidnapped Venezuela’s head of state, and now threatens to do the same to Cuba. These threats and lies against Cuba are the latest in the sordid history of imperial violence the U.S. has brought to Latin America.

“Our government is manufacturing consent for yet another attempt to take over a socialist country, steal their resources to enrich themselves, and distract us from their own administration’s inability to effectively govern at home.

“It is up to the people of Cuba and Venezuela to decide how they are governed, not Marco Rubio. We demand an end to all U.S. aggression in Latin America — whether it be military or economic. The U.S. must respect Cuban and Venezuelan sovereignty, which includes returning President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores to Venezuela.”

Support socialist dictatorships, support evil Islamic regimes, and generally, support anyone who has brough pain and suffering to their people. Just don’t support Trump.

It’s this binary thinking that totally delegitimizes the left’s message. Trump is against X, so they must support it, or even support Y.

There is no nuance.

There is no conciliation.

