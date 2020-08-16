SECTIONS
The Left Wastes No Time in Floating Sick Theory About Robert Trump's Death

By Jack Davis
Published August 16, 2020 at 8:48am
The death of President Donald Trump’s younger brother was fashioned into a weapon against him by social media voices eager to launch conspiracy theories.

Robert Trump, 71, died Saturday Saturday night at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, according to The New York Times.

The Times, citing a family friend it did not name, reported that Robert Trump had been on blood thinners and suffered brain bleeds that began after a recent fall.

The president had gone to see his brother Friday at the hospital.

The White House on Saturday released a statement from the president saying, “It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

The somber tone from the White House was very different from the sniping that emerged on social media, as multiple voices sought to tie Robert Trump’s death to the coronavirus — and suggest the White House is covering it up.

Members of the president’s family expressed their condolences.

The Washington Post came in for criticism over its initial treatment of Robert Trump’s death, linking it to the release of a memoir that criticized the president.

The Post later revised its headline to read, “Robert Trump, younger brother of President Trump, dies at 71.”

Robert Trump had initially worked on Wall Street, but later became a senior executive at the Trump Organization.

Jack O’Donnell, a former Trump Organization executive, told The New York Times that Robert Trump was “dignified, he was quiet, he listened, he was good to work with. He had zero sense of entitlement. Robert was very comfortable being Donald Trump’s brother and not being like him.”

“You could consider him the quietest of Trumps,” Michael D’Antonio, a Trump family biographer, said, according to The Times.

“He was glad to stay out of the spotlight.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
