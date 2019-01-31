The Left Has Weaponized a Culture of Death – We Must Fight Back in 2020

“With Hillary Clinton to his right, female elected officials seated before him and cheering women filling the audience, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo promised to protect women’s reproductive rights by expanding the state’s abortion laws within the first 30 days of the new legislative session,” The New York Times reported on Jan. 7.

He kept his promise.

“On the 46th Anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, New York state enacted strong new legal protections for abortion rights,” Caitlin O’Kane of CBS News reported. “The new law, signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, safeguards rights laid out in Roe v. Wade and other court rulings, including a provision permitting late-term abortions when a woman’s health is endangered. The state’s previous law, which had been on the books for nearly 50 years, only permitted abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy if a woman’s life was at risk.”

Governor Cuomo celebrated the passing of the bill in the Democrat-led Senate and assembly by noting, “In the face of a federal government intent on rolling back Roe v. Wade and women’s reproductive rights, I promised that we would enact this critical legislation within the first 30 days of the new session — and we got it done.”

He directed state landmarks like the spire of One World Trade Center to be lit up in pink to “shine a bright light forward for the rest of the nation to follow.”

National Review sums it up, “In essence, this new law permits abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy — when abortion is never medically necessary and when children born prematurely are often able to survive outside the womb with careful tending — and it creates lenient exceptions essentially sanctioning elective abortion up to the moment of birth.”

The Democrats are increasingly becoming the party of abortion on demand. It is an appalling concept, but not a new one.

“In 1921 the largest cemetery of sacrificed infants in the ancient Near East was discovered at Carthage. It is well established that this rite of child sacrifice originated in Phoenicia, ancient Israel’s northern neighbor, and was brought to Carthage by its Phoenician colonizers. Hundreds of burial urns filled with the cremated bones of infants, mostly newborns but even some children up to age six years old, as well as animals have been uncovered at Carthage,” The Associates for Biblical Research reported in the spring of 2019 edition.

A quick glance through the pages of history tells us of several civilizations that sacrificed children to their gods. The Aztecs, Mayans and Incas sacrificed their children at the altars of their gods.

“The Aztecs were not the first civilization in Mesoamerica to practice human sacrifice as probably it was the Olmec civilization which first began such rituals atop their sacred pyramids. Other civilizations such as the Maya and Toltecs continued the practice.”

It was viewed as a barbaric and horrific practice. It’s also, I believe, one of the roots to the Resistance to President Donald Trump and one of the reasons Christians are under attack. How?

The Democrats and the media bring it to the forefront regularly.

During the campaign of 2016, Chris Matthew of MSNBC fired out a “gotcha” question to then-candidate Trump. He asked, “If you say abortion is a crime or abortion is murder, you have to deal with it under the law. Should abortions be punished?”

Chris Wallace, the moderator of the third debate, asked both Clinton and Trump about Roe v. Wade. Hillary Clinton reiterated her support for Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion until viability nationwide. Donald Trump simply described what would happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned, which is that states would set abortion policies.

The rage, slimy attacks and outcry against Justice Brett Kavanaugh were fueled to some degree by the fear that Roe v. Wade was in jeopardy. Vox commented, “Now that Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to be confirmed by the US Senate, there is likely a 5-4 majority on the Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

The reprehensible assertions against the Covington young men sprung, in part, from resentment for why they were in Washington. Alyssa Milano tweeted, “Let’s not forget — this entire event happened because a group of boys went on a school-sanctioned trip to protest against a woman’s right to her own body and reproductive healthcare. It is not debatable that bigotry was at play from the start.”

As the Democrats and their media allies continue to thrust abortion to center stage in our national debate, the chasm widens between those who value human life and those who don’t.

As medical science develops, the truth is becoming clearer. Harvard Medical School’s Micheline Matthews-Roth says: “It is scientifically correct to say that an individual human life begins at conception, when egg and sperm join to form the zygote, and this developing human always is a member of our species in all stages of its life.”

The left and their allies weaponize a culture of death and devalue human life. They do it in the name of individual freedom. The Trump presidency has unnerved them, and they are attacking with a vengeance. We must be vigilant. We must see the 2020 election clearly. It’s a vision election about who will direct this country. Whichever Democrat emerges from the pool, he or she will make abortion rights a big part of the campaign. Those who value life must rally behind the president.

Mother Teresa summed it up well at the 1994 National Prayer Breakfast. “The greatest destroyer of peace today is abortion, because it is a war against the child, a direct killing of the innocent child, murder by the mother herself. And if we accept that a mother can kill even her own child, how can we tell other people not to kill one another? How do we persuade a woman not to have an abortion? As always, we must persuade her with love, and we remind ourselves that love means to be willing to give until it hurts.” Bill Thomas has been in local church ministry for over 25 years. He is also an adjunct instructor in history, Bible and education for two different Christian colleges. He’s authored two novellas, “From the Ashes” and “The Sixty-first Minute” published by White Feather Press of Michigan. He has also published three Bible studies, “Surrounded by Grace,” “The Critical Questions and More” and “The Road to Victory” published by CSS Publishing of Ohio.

