Left-Wing Actor Javier Bardem Explains Why Thousands of Muslims Invaded Spain – It's Israel's Fault

Tens of thousands of men from various nations were allowed by Moroccan border guards into Ceuta, a Spanish exclave in Africa, and are now causing chaos.

Spanish actor Javier Bardem wants you to know who’s to blame for this — the Jews, of course.

Oh, of course, he didn’t say this directly. The guy would like to work, after all.

However, he blamed it all on shadowy Israeli forces that were pulling the strings, which isn’t at all an anti-Semitic trope or anything.

The hard-left Bardem (who, last I checked, holds no sort of serious credentials aside from being an actor, and it shows) went on a diatribe via an Instagram story. Give him credit for choice of medium: Stories disappear after 24 hours, and the only way this would have been better is if it disappeared before it got written down.

In any case, he has some deep thoughts on Ceuta, almost all of them wrong and only a few having a distant tocsin of truth to them — very distant.

It’s best if you try to imagine it being read in the voice of his psychopath in “No Country for Old Men,” if you ask me:

Let’s clarify a few things about the Spain-Morocco border incident: Ceuta is in Africa, not Europe. This isn’t an “invasion” of the West — if anything it’s the reverse, given Morocco functions increasingly as a Western-aligned client state. Spain has been Europe’s loudest voice against Israeli and US war crimes in Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran. Yair Netanyahu publicly called on “Arabs and Muslims” to “liberate” Ceuta and Melilla — and explicitly threatened to fund NGOs pushing for it, as direct retaliation for Spain’s Palestine solidarity. That is not speculation. That is on the record. We don’t know who engineered this crisis, but we know who benefits from a weakened, destabilised Spain: Israel, and the Western far right eager to turn migration into a weapon against Muslims. Conclusion: this has nothing to do with Islam “invading” Europe, and everything to do with punishing the loudest European government still willing to call a genocide a genocide.

Yes, it’s all because of Spain’s clueless socialists calling the war against Hamas a “genocide.” The full post, along with Bardem wearing a bit of Hamas-adjacent merch:

Hollywood actor Javier Bardem shares Instagram post blaming ISRAEL for 50,000 Moroccan migrant men storming into Spanish territory. “Spain has been Europe’s loudest voice against Israeli and US war crimes in Palestine, Lebanon and Iran.” The actor reposted an Instagram post… pic.twitter.com/BYiYxYOehM — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 31, 2026

So, once you get past what a keffiyeh-clad multi-millionaire is telling you what to think, here are the facts, seriatim.

Ceuta is indeed in Africa — congratulations to Mr. Bardem for finding and reading a map — and it has been a Spanish possession for far longer than the modern nation-state of Morocco has even existed. It has been part of Spain’s territory in North Africa since the 16th century.

The reason that this is an “invasion” of the West is that those individuals are not supposed to be there, they were aided and abetted by Moroccan officials, and this doesn’t look like orderly migration:

🇪🇸 Ceuta’s newest arrivals came prepared, bags for the basics, bikes for the long game. Skipping the visa line by riding straight through the fence. Writer: Daniyal pic.twitter.com/kDAwSk5LqN — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 30, 2026

NEW: Spain is now deploying its military after thousands of military-aged men stormed over the border into Ceuta, Spain. Ceuta authorities are calling on Madrid to declare a national emergency after the border “totally collapsed.” “The situation is absolute chaos. It’s not… pic.twitter.com/Mpe5Lc1xlK — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2026

And finally, most of these people do not wish to stay in Ceuta, but move to the Spanish mainland and into the Schengen Area, where they can move about Europe freely.

So, yeah: Invasion of the West.

But then, almost immediately, we hear that this non-invasion happened because Morocco is a “Western-aligned client state” and Spain has been “Europe’s loudest voice against Israeli and US war crimes in Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran.”

It’s true that Spain’s socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been loudly anti-Israel. He’s also been loudly pro-amnesty for illegal immigrants, something that has already rankled European leaders who remember the annus horribilis of 2015, when mass instability was visited upon the continent by virtually unchecked migration at the urging of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Union functionaries. “Wir schaffen das!“ isn’t going to cut it this time.

The accusation that Morocco is a Western client state is hilarious. It’s true that the country has ties with Israel, but almost totally in terms of purchasing military armaments from them — and in no small part because its neighbor, Algeria, represents a threat.

There’s also the fact that Spain has been moving closer to Algeria, underscored by a visit from Prime Minister Sánchez to Algiers last month with another visit scheduled for October.

As for the claim of Yair Netanyahu’s involvement, this basically goes back to an eight-year-old tweet where he sarcastically said, “Dear Arabs and Muslims. Want to free occupied Arab Islamic lands? Here’s a good start!” and included maps of the Spanish territories.

Yair does not hold any position within his father’s government and acts primarily as an activist and podcaster, so putting the blame on him is farcical unless Bardem knows something that we don’t.

But of course he doesn’t. When it comes to Jews and the Jewish state, all that’s needed is innuendo and hiding behind the keywords of “anti-Zionism” and “genocide.” In the meanwhile, these intellectual hoodlums come up with various excuses regarding how air-quotes “Zionists” are pulling the strings everywhere.

Sorry, Javier — as well as everyone else who believes this ugly story — but Spain is the author of its own misery here.

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