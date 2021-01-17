Left-Wing 'Agitator' Allegedly Involved in Capitol Riot Released from Jail Without Bail

A Utah man with a history of anti-police activism who faced charges over his role in the Capitol incursion has been set free without bail.

A federal judge in Utah said prosecutors did not provide enough evidence against John Earle Sullivan, 26, to keep him in jail while his case moves forward through the legal system, according to Fox News.

At the time Sullivan participated in the incursion, he already faced charges of rioting, making a threat of violence and criminal mischief, according to KSL-TV, for his role in organizing a June counterdemonstration against a pro-police event in Utah.

In connection with the Jan. 6 incursion, Sullivan was charged with being on restricted property, civil disorder and violent entry or disorderly conduct, according to Deseret News.

As a condition of his freedom, U.S. Magistrate Judge Daphne Oberg barred Sullivan from social media and from attending protests, the newspaper reported.

Sullivan was ordered to subject his electronic devices to monitoring and searches. He must wear a location monitor, remain at his Sandy, Utah, residence and find a job other than through the anti-police group he leads called Insurgence USA. Sullivan is also banned from having guns.

Oberg said violating his conditions would “not be taken lightly,”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Reeves had wanted Sullivan to remain in jail, saying that Sullivan “thrives in chaos. He thrives at inciting chaos.”

Sullivan poses as a member of other organizations for “self-aggrandizing attention,” Reeves said and that Insurgence USA “incites violent acts.”

Reeves said Sullivan recently traveled to Portland, Oregon, where he called for resistance to the police.

Sullivan has a “reckless disregard” for the court and innocent people, Reeves added.

Defense attorney Mary Corporon said Sullivan is willing to find what she called a “traditional” job but needs internet access to do so.

Sullivan has claimed he was only in the Capitol protests to record what was taking place and see for himself what was going on.

However, an affidavit in support of a criminal complaint against Sullivan states that in a video Sullivan provided to authorities, Sullivan can be heard in the video saying, “There are so many people. Let’s go. This s–t is ours! F— yeah,” “We accomplished this s–t. We did this together. F— yeah! We are all a part of this history” and “Let’s burn this s–t down.”

Once inside the Capitol, “Sullivan can be heard in the video saying, ‘We gotta get this s–t burned.'” At other times as he is walking through the Capitol, Sullivan can be heard saying, among other things, “it’s our house motherf—ers” and “we are getting this s–t,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit outlines one act of vandalism.

“Sullivan approaches a window, also seen in the screenshot below, and states, ‘We did this s–t. We took this s–t.’ While at the window, a knocking noise is heard off-screen. The camera then pans to show more of the window and a broken pane can be seen that was not broken on Sullivan’s approach to the window: Sullivan can then be heard saying, ‘I broke it. My bad, my apologies. Well, they already broke a window, so, you know, I didn’t know I hit it that hard. No one got that on camera.’ Sullivan then exits the office,” the affidavit stated.

Sullivan once tried out for the U.S. Olympic speed skating team but failed to make the cut, according to The Salt Lake City Tribune.

He then worked as a salesman, the newspaper reported, sometimes making more than $200,00 a year.

Then, his brother, James Sullivan, told the Tribune, Sullivan changed suddenly.

“He was doing amazing things with his life and he came out and said, ‘capitalism is a cancer to black society,’ when capitalism literally gave him the Mercedes and the house he was building,” James Sullivan said.

As for his brother’s actions at the U.S. Capitol?

“He incited violence.” James Sullivan said. “People got hurt, and he stood back and watched it on a camera.”

