A group that helped spark the Occupy Wall Street protests of 2011 has called for a siege on the White House from Thursday until Election Day.

Adbusters has issued a call for protesters to descend upon Lafayette Square in Washington this week.

“We will lay siege to the White House,” organizers wrote, illustrating their nonviolent protests with a sea of raised fists outside the White House.

“And we will sustain it for exactly fifty days,” they added. “September 17th to November 3rd.”

“#WhiteHouseSiege will electrify the U.S. election season — and it doesn’t stop there. Drawing wind from #MeToo, #BLM, #ExtinctionRebellion, and protests against Trump’s lethal bungling of coronavirus, we’ll inspire a global movement of systemic change — a Global Spring — a cultural heave towards a true world order,” the group said.

Attorney Lin Wood, who helped galvanized the drive to secure legal representation for accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, said preparations are essential.

“They are openly planning siege of White House. Before 9/17, inner, secondary & outer perimeters must be established to protect WH. Shut down all movement into & out of DC. Require strict ID for critical officials & tell rest to stay home. Prepare. Protect The People’s House,” he tweeted.

They are openly planning siege of White House. Before 9/17, inner, secondary & outer perimeters must be established to protect WH. Shut down all movement into & out of DC. Require strict ID for critical officials & tell rest to stay home. Prepare. Protect The People’s House. https://t.co/oYMDawF80T — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) August 30, 2020

Others also raised concerns about how the event might turn violent:

Occupy Lafayette Square Protestors Planning 50 Day ‘White House Siege,’ say ‘Things Could Turn Very Ugly’ I’m very concerned about what can happen here during the election. It’s going to be contentious. Do you think violence will escalate?https://t.co/1tCoBqOkVM — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) September 3, 2020

This is part of an organized coup attempt by the violent Marxist with @DNC and foreign funding Group That Helped Start Occupy Wall Street Planning ‘Siege’ of White House https://t.co/uMf99VDpqO via @epochtimes — Suze Michelini (@emilia_suze) August 20, 2020

More evidence that PNW antifa are transitioning to the East Coast. In preparation for upcoming “White House siege”? Isn’t this suggestive that there is some larger planning at work? https://t.co/ERPKudyJD9 — Kyle Shideler (@ShidelerK) August 28, 2020

The group looks at everything about the Trump administration with a jaundiced eye.

“Shall we rely on William Barr to interpret the law justly, in the interest of all Americans? On the police or military to drag Trump from the White House when he loses? On the grace and civility of the alt-right hordes and white supremacists,” one of its rallying missives declares.

“Of course not. By now it’s clear that Trump and his sycophants will do anything to prevent Joe Biden from taking office, including crippling the Postal Service. There is no limit to their cynicism, no end to their corruption.”

“Meanwhile white supremacists are waiting in the wings, spoiling for a violent showdown,” the group alleges.

The final invitation to participate in siege does not call for violence, but rather insists the entire event will focus on playing jazz.

Adbusters editor Kalle Lasn said the jazz concept came after initial responses to the group’s call for protesters led to a change.

“We’ve sort of changed our mind a little bit, and now we are going for a more benign, sort of a ‘play jazz’ type of strategy,” Lasn told The Daily Beast. “My dream actually is to have thousands of jazz musicians all over America turning up and playing jazz all over the country for the next 50 days.”

However, its rhetoric has not abandoned the language of siege protests.

Adbusters noted on its home page that “it’s not only Washington. In front of federal buildings across the nation, pop-up sieges will arise, raising a fist in solidarity with the #WhiteHouseSiege.”

