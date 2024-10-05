Left-Wing Host Slammed for Using Bible to Justify Abortion, Saying Hurricane May Be Punishment for Red States

What does Hurricane Helene have to do with abortion?

Absolutely nothing unless you’re Young Turks Founder and CEO Cenk Uygur.

While Helene should unite Americans to rise above partisanship and all of its usual squabbles, Uygur took to X on Friday to make sure everyone stays in the muck by suggesting Helene is punishment from God against states where abortion is outlawed.

Rememer the Bible is pro-abortion. Numbers 5:11-31 has a priest performing an abortion, upon the command of God, if you think your wife cheated on you. So, maybe God sent the hurricane to red states because he’s mad they outlawed abortion. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 4, 2024

Uygur’s comments are pretty horrendous when we consider the death toll from Helene is over 200 and will probably be higher as emergency services continue their work in the areas affected, but his misquoting of scripture is an issue in itself as blasphemy.

Uygur has misread and misspoken the message from Numbers 5:11 – 31.

Rapper Bryson Gray responded in correcting his interpretation of the passage.

No, it isn’t, the dust and water puts a curse on the women’s womb if she committed adultery and was dishonest about it. It does nothing if she’s innocent. It doesn’t mention the woman being pregnant anywhere, because it’s about her future. It’s a punishment. https://t.co/KJCAyyi435 — CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) October 5, 2024

Other users were more abrupt, telling him, “You are evil.”

You are evil. — Dolly Haws (@dahaws) October 5, 2024

One responded in telling Uygur, “This is blasphemy.”

This is Blasphemy — Jautry (@JautryTX) October 4, 2024

It was also noted how idiotic it was for Uygur – an atheist – to tell the rest of us how to interpret God’s judgment in apparently bringing on Helene.

“I’m not a Christian, but trust my take on the Bible.” No. — Mr. Reality (@MrReality_sp) October 4, 2024

Let’s not kid ourselves and be fooled into taking the bait from Uygur.

The Young Turk’s brand is not commentary or in-depth analysis.

The show and its personalities build a name off of rage bait.

Uygur sat down Friday and tried to concoct an outrageous and eyebrow-raising post that would stir the pot.

Should the reader ever subject themselves to a full Young Turks livestream, you will see how in-sync this line from Uygur actually is with how the show operates.

That is all not to say that Uygur isn’t completely dumb for this take and is in reality very politically in the know and cunning.

He’s pretty much taking a page out of the Gen-Z influencer playbook here and just saying whatever he feels gets him noticed.

Congratulations, here’s that attention you ordered.

